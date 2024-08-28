Anzeige
Regency Silver Corp.: Regency Silver Announces Appointment of Matthew Warder to the Advisory Committee

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2024 / Regency Silver Corp. ("Regency Silver" or the "Company", (TSXV:RSMX) and (OTCQB:RSMXF) is pleased to announce that Mr. Matthew Warder has joined the Company's Advisory Committee.

Mr. Warder is an energy, metals and mining analyst with nearly two decades of experience covering the natural resource and industrial sectors. As founder of consultancy Seawolf Research, he provides investment and advisory services to mining industry and financial clients, focusing primarily on corporate communications and supply/demand/cost/price forecasting across the American commodities space.

Prior to forming Seawolf, Mr. Warder spent a decade at global energy/metals/mining consultancy Wood Mackenzie, and several years as Director of Energy Capital Research Group, where he managed a multi-sector equity research team and authored a weekly natural resources-focused publication alongside prominent resource investor Rick Rule.

Bruce Bragagnolo, Executive Chairman stated " With the success of our drill programs at our Dios Padre project, we are pleased to have an industry professional with Matt's credentials join our Advisory Committee. Matt's experience in the mining industry and contacts within the American investor segment will bring a lot of value to the financing and development of the Company."

For further details about Regency Silver please visit the Company's website at www.Regency-Silver.com.

Contact Information
Regency Silver Corp.
Bruce Bragagnolo, Executive Chairman
Phone: 1-604-417-9517
Email: bruce@regency-silver.com

Gijsbert Groenewegen, Chief Executive Officer
Phone: 1-646-247-1000
Email: gijs@regency-silver.com

ABOUT REGENCY SILVER CORP.:
Regency Silver Corp. is a Canadian resource company exploring for high grade gold, copper, and silver in Mexico. Regency Silver is led by a team of experienced professionals with expertise in both exploration and production. Regency's flagship project is the high grade Dios Padre project in Sonora, Mexico where Regency has made a large, high grade, gold-copper-silver discovery which appears to widen at depth. Drill results have included 38 metres of 7.36 g/t gold in hole REG 23-21, 36 metres of 6.84 g/t gold, 0.88% copper and 21.8 g/t silver in hole REG 22-01, and 29.4 m of 6.32 g/t gold in hole REG 23-14.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Regency Silver Corp.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
