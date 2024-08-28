Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB: SBB's Interim Report January-June 2024: Delivering on the strategic plan and continued increasing net operating income

SAMHÄLLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET I NORDEN AB (PUBL), INTERIM REPORT JAN-JUN 2024 IN BRIEF:

The quarter in brief, continuing operations

Rental income for the period amounted to SEK 2,121m (2,317).

Rental income increased by 7.2 percent in comparable portfolios.

Net operating income amounted to SEK 1,455 million (1,568).

Net operating income increased by 8.9 percent in comparable portfolios.

Profit from property management, excluding exchange rate differences, amounted to SEK 1,430m (1,116).

Cash flow from operation activities before changes in working capital was SEK -13m (917).

Profit before tax amounted to SEK -4,805m (-14,151), of which: Profit before financial items, value changes in properties and goodwill amounted to SEK 899m (1,323), including acquisition and restructuring costs of SEK -35m (-24). Changes in the values of properties amounted to SEK -3,579m (-6,971). Profit from joint ventures and associated companies amounted to SEK -1,987m (-3,661). Financial items amounted to SEK 230m (-2,813), of which profit from the early redemption of loans amounted to SEK 798m (-112) and exchange rate differences amounted to SEK -30m (-2,112). Changes in the values of financial instruments amounted to SEK -34m (-1,949).

Profit for the period amounted to SEK -3,429m (-13,064) after deduction of deferred tax of SEK 1,392m (1,374) and current tax of SEK -337m (-365), corresponding to profit per Class A and B ordinary share of SEK -2.70 (-10.17) before dilution.

The value of the property portfolio amounted to SEK 54,417m (73,205).

Long-term net asset value (EPRA NRV) was SEK 14,647m (27,616), corresponding to SEK 10.07 (18.99) per share before dilution.

"During the quarter, we implemented a series of measures within the framework of the new strategy to ensure the company's liquidity while the underlying business continued to develop strongly, and net operating income in the comparable portfolio continued to increase. The strategy remains to seek a broadening of the shareholder base in Sveafastigheter, which is now well organized and well consolidated."

Leiv Synnes, CEO

