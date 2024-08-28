

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AECOM (ACM) said it was awarded a program management services contract by the New York Power Authority. The company will oversee various capital improvement projects that support NYPA's VISION2030 strategic plan. AECOM will provide program management services for engineering, design and procurement services to assist NYPA in delivering their capital projects.



'We are proud to build on our long-standing partnership with NYPA as we support its mission to advance a carbon-free and economically vibrant New York,' said Bane Gaiser, chief executive of AECOM's U.S. East & Latin America region.



