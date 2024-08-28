Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2024) - Energy Plug Technologies Corp. (CSE: PLUG) (OTCQB: PLGGF) (FSE: 6GQ) ("Energy Plug" or the "Company"), an energy technology innovator in energy storage and delivery, and the Malahat Nation are pleased to announce that the official groundbreaking and ground blessing ceremony for Canada's first Indigenous-led gigafactory was held today at the Malahat Business Park in Mill Bay, British Columbia.

With a targeted battery production output of 1 gigawatt-hour per year, the facility will manufacture energy battery storage systems ("BESS") for residential, commercial, utility, and data centre markets across North America. The gigafactory will operate under Malahat Battery Technologies Limited Partnership, a partnership 51% owned by the Malahat Nation and 49% by Energy Plug, located on Malahat Nation's reserve land on Vancouver Island. The proposed 56,000-square-foot facility will produce a variety of BESS products, addressing critical issues of grid stability and resilience.

The total project cost is expected to be $75 million, with contributions from the First Nations Finance Authority, Malahat Nation, Energy Plug, and private investors. "This is a strong example of Indigenous partnerships creating a bright future for Malahat Members" said Gordon Harry, Chief of Malahat Nation, who will be presenting at the ground blessing ceremony.

The gigafactory construction, energy management, electrical products and battery products will be supported by Siemens Canada, Johnson Controls Canada, Wales McLelland Construction, and Taiwan-based Enwind Power Co Ltd. It is expected that the gigafactory will be completed in the fourth quarter of 2025.

"We are honored to be working with the Malahat Nation, who have helped make history by being Canada's first Indigenous group to lead a gigafactory," said Broderick Gunning, CEO of Energy Plug. "We are also strengthened by the collaboration and support of Siemens Canada and Johnson Controls Canada, global brands with expertise and experience in building and operating large factories, as well as implementing energy storage and management systems."

Enwind Power Quote: "This is an important advance in bringing battery storage systems to North America. We are proud to be working with Energy Plug and the Malahat Nation on Canada's first Indigenous-led gigafactory."

About Energy Plug Technologies Corp.

Energy Plug Technologies Corp. is an energy technology company, dedicated to innovation and sustainability. With a focus on residential, commercial, and utility energy storage applications, our goal is to advance battery technologies to enhance energy management and grid resiliency. Based in British Columbia, we seek to leverage strategic partnerships with Indigenous communities, and the development of a vertically integrated supply chain involving industry-leading companies in Taiwan to provide advanced solutions to our customers and partners. For more information about Energy Plug, visit our website at https://energyplug.com.

