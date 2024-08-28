Anzeige
Goldmine im Wert von 1 Milliarde USD: Das immense Potential der Madsen-Mine von West Red Lake
WKN: 884437 | ISIN: US8552441094 | Ticker-Symbol: SRB
Tradegate
28.08.24
16:28 Uhr
86,88 Euro
-1,29
-1,46 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
STARBUCKS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STARBUCKS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
86,4586,5216:36
86,3986,4616:36
ACCESSWIRE
28.08.2024 16:02 Uhr
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Yum! Brands: Why Starbucks, Dunkin' Donuts and KFC Are Teaming Up to Test Reusable Cups

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2024 / Yum! Brands
By Heather Clancy

Originally published by Trellis

The restaurants even compromised on traditional brand colors for the three-month pilot being conducted in Petaluma, California.

Coffee chains Dunkin' Donuts, Peet's and Starbucks, fast food brands Burger King, Habit Burger Grill and KFC, and more than a dozen local restaurants are among 30 businesses collaborating in a citywide test in Petaluma, California, to see what consumers think of reusable beverage cups.

For three months, the companies are substituting their branded single-use hot and cold cups with bright purple reusable cups that bear the slogan "Sip. Return. Repeat" on the side. In other words, reusable is the default option. More than 60 return bins were placed across the 60,000-resident community, where consumers can drop cups when they're done drinking their beverage.

The trial, which ends Oct. 28, will collect metrics about return rates and patterns, explore operational challenges for restaurant and cafe employees, and gauge consumer acceptance of the reusable cup concept. All the big brands involved have declared reuse as part of their packaging sustainability goals. The price of beverages served in the cups will not change.

Continue reading here.

Source: NextGen Consortium

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Yum! Brands on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Yum! Brands
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/yum-brands
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Yum! Brands



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
