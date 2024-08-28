Caldwell Partners International, Inc.: Caldwell Announces Leadership Succession

John Wallace Assumes Executive Chair Role, Chris Beck Appointed as CEO, John Young Selected as Lead Independent Director

Talent acquisition firm The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (TSX:CWL)(OTCQX:CWLPF) ("Caldwell Partners" or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Chris Beck as president and chief executive officer, effective September 1. Chris Beck will succeed John Wallace, who will assume the role of executive chair. Additionally, the independent directors of the board have selected John Young as lead independent director.

John Wallace

"The board and I have tremendous confidence in Chris, and we know that his combination of experience, skills and vision uniquely prepares him to lead Caldwell," said John Wallace, executive chair, Caldwell. "He has had a tremendous impact as president and CFO, helping us navigate the unprecedented challenges of the past few years while positioning the company for long-term success. We have the right leadership team, strategy, and financial foundation in place to ensure a bright future for Caldwell and IQTalent. It has been a privilege to serve this great firm as CEO, and I look forward to working alongside Chris and the Caldwell Board of Directors to continue to deliver on our mission to connect our clients with transformational talent."

Chris Beck

Beck is a veteran of Caldwell and has served in multiple leadership roles over the last 11 years at the company. He joined Caldwell as chief financial officer in 2013, responsible for leading and managing financial, accounting, investor relations and technology operations. In 2017, he was elevated to the role of chief operating and financial officer, adding day-to-day leadership and management across the firm. In 2021, Chris was appointed president and chief financial officer of Caldwell. His key areas of focus in this expanded role were the firm's growth strategies, processes, and fostering a success-oriented environment inside the firm.

"The Caldwell board recognizes that CEO succession planning is one of our most important responsibilities," said John Young, lead independent director, Caldwell's Board of Directors. "We have been prudent, thoughtful, and objective in our process to ensure the right plan was in place for a potential successor. It is a testament to the strength and depth of Caldwell's management team that we have the ideal internal candidate in Chris to assume the CEO position. John Wallace has guided the company through a significant chapter of transformation, growth, and value creation, and we are grateful for his leadership. The board has the highest confidence in Chris as the leader for the next phase of the company's journey and is pleased that John will continue serving as a trusted partner to him."

"I am honored to step into the CEO role at Caldwell and build on John's legacy," said Beck. "I would like to thank the board for expressing its confidence in me, and I look forward to collaborating with our employees to drive the next phase of Caldwell's growth. We have an experienced management team and a deep bench of talent across Caldwell and IQTalent whom I am proud to work alongside. I would like to thank John for his stewardship for the past 16 years - he has been a tremendous leader for our firm and mentor to me personally, and I am grateful he will continue to contribute to Caldwell as executive chairperson. Our mission to enable clients to thrive and succeed by helping them identify, recruit, and retain the best talent has never been more critical, and the opportunities before us are exciting."

About Caldwell Partners

Caldwell Partners is a technology-powered talent acquisition firm specializing in recruitment at all levels. Through two distinct brands - Caldwell and IQTalent - the firm leverages the latest innovations in AI to offer an integrated spectrum of services delivered by teams with deep knowledge in their respective areas. Services include candidate research and sourcing through to full recruitment at the professional, executive and board levels, as well as a suite of talent strategy and assessment tools that can help clients hire the right people, then manage and inspire them to achieve maximum business results.

Caldwell Partners' common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CWL) and trade on the OTCQX Market (OTCQX: CWLPF). Please visit our website at www.caldwell.com for further information.

For further information, please contact:

Investors:

Chris Beck, President & CFO

cbeck@caldwell.com

+1 (617) 934-1843

Media:

Caroline Lomot, Director of Marketing

clomot@caldwell.com

+1 (516) 830-3535

SOURCE: Caldwell Partners International, Inc.

