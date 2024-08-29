Anzeige
Donnerstag, 29.08.2024
GlobeNewswire
29.08.2024 09:10 Uhr
85 Leser
Nasdaq Welcomes 4finance to the Nasdaq Baltic First North Market

Riga/Tallinn/Vilnius, Nasdaq Baltic Market, August 29, 2024 - Nasdaq (NDAQ)
announces that bonds issued by 4finance have been admitted to trading on the
Nasdaq Baltic First North market by Nasdaq Riga as of today. 

4finance issued unsecured bonds worth EUR 135 million in total. The bonds have
a nominal value of EUR 1,000 each, with an annual interest rate of 11.25% paid
every three months. The maturity date of the bonds is May 23, 2028. 

"We congratulate 4finance on entering the Nasdaq Baltic First North market and
their successful issuance. With this bond issue being listed on the Frankfurt
Stock Exchange and now available to Baltic investors, we are pleased with the
rising interest in Baltic corporate bonds. It underscores the growing
accessibility of capital markets for ambitious local companies," remarks Liene
Dubava, CEO of Nasdaq Riga. 

"Joining Nasdaq Baltic should increase the liquidity of our bonds and improve
access to them in our home markets. We are already known as a leading provider
of consumer credit in the region and a significant employer in the fintech
space. We now look forward to greater participation by investors from across
the Baltics," says Kieran Donnelly, CEO of 4finance. 

Signet Bank serves as the Certified Adviser for 4finance on the Nasdaq Baltic
First North market. 

4finance, established in 2008, is one of Europe's largest digital consumer
lending groups with operations in 11 countries. Leveraging a high degree of
automation and data-driven insights across all aspects of the business,
4finance has grown rapidly, issuing over EUR 10 billion since inception in
single payment loans, instalment loans and lines of credit. 4finance has group
offices in Riga (Latvia) and Luxembourg, and currently operates in 11 countries
globally. 

Nasdaq First North Market is tailored to support smaller, growing companies
that want to raise capital and get the visibility and credibility of being a
public company. For investors, First North offers an opportunity to invest in
companies that are at an earlier stage of their growth. 

Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq
Riga, Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD. Read more:
nasdaqbaltic.com 

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq or at Nasdaq.com. 

Media contacts:

Sanita Gailane
sanita.gailane@nasdaq.com
+371 25277733
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
