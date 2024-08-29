Nasdaq Welcomes 4finance to the Nasdaq Baltic First North Market

Riga/Tallinn/Vilnius, Nasdaq Baltic Market, August 29, 2024 - Nasdaq (NDAQ) announces that bonds issued by 4finance have been admitted to trading on the Nasdaq Baltic First North market by Nasdaq Riga as of today. 4finance issued unsecured bonds worth EUR 135 million in total. The bonds have a nominal value of EUR 1,000 each, with an annual interest rate of 11.25% paid every three months. The maturity date of the bonds is May 23, 2028. "We congratulate 4finance on entering the Nasdaq Baltic First North market and their successful issuance. With this bond issue being listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and now available to Baltic investors, we are pleased with the rising interest in Baltic corporate bonds. It underscores the growing accessibility of capital markets for ambitious local companies," remarks Liene Dubava, CEO of Nasdaq Riga. "Joining Nasdaq Baltic should increase the liquidity of our bonds and improve access to them in our home markets. We are already known as a leading provider of consumer credit in the region and a significant employer in the fintech space. We now look forward to greater participation by investors from across the Baltics," says Kieran Donnelly, CEO of 4finance. Signet Bank serves as the Certified Adviser for 4finance on the Nasdaq Baltic First North market. 4finance, established in 2008, is one of Europe's largest digital consumer lending groups with operations in 11 countries. Leveraging a high degree of automation and data-driven insights across all aspects of the business, 4finance has grown rapidly, issuing over EUR 10 billion since inception in single payment loans, instalment loans and lines of credit. 4finance has group offices in Riga (Latvia) and Luxembourg, and currently operates in 11 countries globally. Nasdaq First North Market is tailored to support smaller, growing companies that want to raise capital and get the visibility and credibility of being a public company. For investors, First North offers an opportunity to invest in companies that are at an earlier stage of their growth. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD. Read more: nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq or at Nasdaq.com. Media contacts: Sanita Gailane sanita.gailane@nasdaq.com +371 25277733