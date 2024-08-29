SSAB AB: Johnny Sjöström new President and CEO of SSAB

Johnny Sjöström has been appointed President and CEO of SSAB. He is currently head of the division SSAB Special Steels. Johnny Sjöström will start his new position on October 28, 2024, succeeding Martin Lindqvist who previously announced that he is leaving the company for a board career.

Johnny Sjöström has extensive experience from the industry and from international work. He has been Head of SSAB Special Steels since 2019. In that role, he has worked to develop and grow the company's business for special steels and overseen the green transformation of SSAB's steelwork in Oxelösund. Johnny Sjöström has previously been CEO of Uddeholm and held different management positions at Outokumpu Stainless Oy.

"SSAB's board and I are very happy that Johnny Sjöström has accepted the position as President and CEO of SSAB," says Lennart Evrell, Chairman of the Board at SSAB. "He has solid technical knowledge and extensive experience within the industry in the Nordic region and internationally. With his background and experience, he is the right person to lead SSAB forward. I also want to take this opportunity to thank Martin for his many achievements at SSAB and for having developed the company into the great and strong corporation it is today."

"I am honoured and proud that the board has given me the confidence to lead SSAB into the next phase," says Johnny Sjöström. "I will now spend a lot of time listening in and traveling around the organization to get to know all parts of the company ahead of my start on October 28. During the past years, I have worked closely with Martin Lindqvist, and I look forward to continuing to deliver on the company's long-term strategy together with all our skilled employees."

Johnny Sjöström is a Docent in material science from Karlstad University and has an executive MBA from Stockholm School of Economics. He will take up his new position on October 28, 2024, and will until then continue as Head of Special Steels while preparing for the new role.

Martin Lindqvist will remain President and CEO until October 27, 2024.

This information is inside information that SSAB AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and information that SSAB AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 8.00 CEST on August 29, 2024.

