Consumers never need to shop for insurance again using the Experian Insurance Marketplace

Inflation has impacted auto insurance since last year increasing by approximately 20 percenti. With Experian, consumers never have to worry about shopping for better rates with its Insurance Marketplace and new Ongoing Rate Monitoring feature. Consumers who utilize the free marketplace will now receive alerts on an ongoing basis if there is a better rate on their auto insurance policy taking the hassle out of comparison shopping.

Insure your financial health

After enrolling in a free Experian membership, the Experian Insurance Marketplace delivers at no cost real-time, tailored rates from more than 40 top insurance providers and could save consumers more than $800ii on their current insurance policy. The Ongoing Rate Monitoring feature will continuously monitor rates and alert members if there is a better deal available. Experian can also help customers cancel their current policy when they switch providers.

"We know it's a hassle to shop for auto insurance, so we delivered a solution to save consumers time and money," said Rakesh Patel, executive vice president, Experian Insurance Marketplace. "With inflation still impacting consumers' wallets, a large expense like auto insurance can be financially challenging for many people. Experian does the hard work of monitoring rates finding consumers cost savings not only today but potentially in the future."

It's recommended to evaluate rates every time the policy is up for renewal. Utilizing a comparison-shopping resource is the top method consumers will use in the future to research prices vs. going directly to carriers, according to an Experian survey. With Experian, consumers have the benefit of switching providers all in one place within their Experian account from start to finish. Additionally, users can bundle auto and home insurance with Experian. For tips on purchasing auto insurance, visit the Ask Experian blog.

Insurance licensing is across all 50 states and Washington DC. Consumers who want to stop overpaying for auto insurance can potentially find better rates at experian.com/insurance.

Experian delivers Financial Power to All, helping consumers achieve their financial goals through establishing and building good credit, access to personalized financial products, managing their bills and debt, protecting them from identity theft and fraud, and saving them time and money at every stage of their financial journey.

About Experian

Experian is a global data and technology company, powering opportunities for people and businesses around the world. We help to redefine lending practices, uncover and prevent fraud, simplify healthcare, deliver digital marketing solutions, and gain deeper insights into the automotive market, all using our unique combination of data, analytics and software. We also assist millions of people to realize their financial goals and help them to save time and money.

We operate across a range of markets, from financial services to healthcare, automotive, agrifinance, insurance, and many more industry segments.

We invest in talented people and new advanced technologies to unlock the power of data and innovate. As a FTSE 100 Index company listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN), we have a team of 22,500 people across 32 countries. Our corporate headquarters are in Dublin, Ireland. Learn more at experianplc.com.

i Consumer Price Index from April 2023 to April 2024

ii Results will vary and some may not see savings. Average savings of $828 per year for customers who switched and saved with Experian from Jan. 1, 2022 to Mar. 31, 2024. Savings based on customers' self-reported prior premium. Experian offers insurance from a network of top-rated insurance companies through its licensed subsidiary, Gabi Personal Insurance Agency, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240829806613/en/

Contacts:

Sandra Bernardo

Experian Public Relations

949-529-7550

sandra.bernardo@experian.com