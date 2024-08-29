Relevant Gold Corp.: Relevant Gold Doubles its Land Position at the Bradley Peak Gold Camp

Relevant Gold Corp. (TSXV:RGC)(OTCQB:RGCCF) (the "Company" or "Relevant Gold") is pleased to announce it has added ~2,102 hectares (ha) (5,195 acres) at its 100% owned Bradley Peak Gold Camp located in the Seminoe Mountains, Wyoming, USA. The Company staked 38 BLM lode mining claims and applied for and received 16 Wyoming state mineral leases, nearly doubling the size of the Bradley Peak Gold Camp project to a total of ~4,391 ha (10,800 acres).

The Company's recent assay results, combined with detailed geology mapping and geophysics, highlight the Bradley Peak Gold Camp as a large complex greenstone belt illustrating high-grade district-scale gold targets and has guided the Company's recent acquisitions that meet initial criteria for hosting Abitibi-style gold potential.

"Our first mover advantage in Wyoming, one of the top global mining jurisdictions, continues to benefit Relevant Gold shareholders and allows us to build a belt-scale portfolio of gold targets with a strong connection to the Abitibi during the time of gold mineralization," said Relevant Gold CEO Rob Bergmann. "The high-grade gold, silver, and copper targets we have identified at Bradley Peak show significant potential, and the geophysical data indicates this is an opportunity of scale. These new acquisitions secure additional prospective ground and create a buffer around our highest-priority targets as we focus on expediting drill permitting at Bradley Peak."

Relevant Gold's 2023 reconnaissance program at Bradley Peak identified 3 district-scale target areas illustrating high-grade gold, silver, and copper associated with multi-kilometre (km) shear zone structures (News Release - Nov. 7, 2023) coincident with a 100+ km2 geophysical anomaly (News Release - Mar. 25, 2024). Initial results from the Company's follow-up 2024 mapping and sampling program continue to illustrate high-grade mineralization including 46.8 g/t Au and 2.44% Cu (News Release - Aug. 13, 2024). Detailed geologic mapping identified numerous unmapped shear zones hosting complex quartz/carbonate vein arrays, some with visible gold and copper carbonate mineralization, as well as several historic mine workings that are not identified on previous maps.

The Company is beginning to define high-quality drilling targets at Bradley Peak and is anticipating results for its second batch of samples from the 2024 mapping and sampling program very soon. The work completed to date continues to support expedited exploration at Bradley Peak.

Relevant Gold Corp. is a North American gold exploration company founded by experienced exploration geologists and operated by a highly respected team with a proven record of significant value creation for shareholders. Relevant Gold is focused on the acquisition, exploration, discovery, and development of district-scale gold projects in the state of Wyoming - one of the most mining-friendly jurisdictions in the United States and globally.

Rob Bergmann, Chief Executive Officer

