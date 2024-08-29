Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 29, 2024) - Origen Resources Inc. (CSE: ORGN) (FSE: 4VXA) (the "Company" or "Origen") Origen is pleased to announce the start of exploration on its 100% owned Wishbone Property located in the prolific Golden Triangle in northwestern British Columbia, adjacent to the Galore Creek project2 jointly owned by Teck and Newmont.

Project Highlights

100% owned high grade gold and silver project located in the centre of the Golden Triangle in northwestern BC.

Gold in soil samples of up to 8.5 ppm gold with the underlying source currently unknown.

Rock grab samples 1 of greater than 100 ppm gold coming from both sides of a rapidly receding glacier.

of greater than 100 ppm gold coming from both sides of a rapidly receding glacier. 9 km strike of gold and silver rich surface samples.

Field teams will conduct a soil sampling program that aims to test along strike of the 'Windy Target', where 2023 soil samples returned strongly anomalous values highlighted by one sample returning 8.5 ppm gold. All nine drill holes completed in 1987 on the Windy Target intersected gold in a series of veins with one interval returning 7.7 metres of 3.2 ppm gold. Subsequent soil sampling revealed an area to the south of the 1987 drilling area with very high values of gold in soil - the extent of this southern soil anomaly will be in the focus of the upcoming work program.

Figure 1 Map of proposed 2024 work area with previous soil sample results and historical drill collars

The team will also prospect newly exposed areas around the 'Central Glacier' testing large scale structures that were identified by interpretation of 2020 aerial geophysics and extend underneath ice cover. 2023 field samples from boulders found along the southern edge of the Central Glacier returned 203 ppm gold in an area that was previously identified as being a primary silver rich zone1. This sample is compared to the 175.5 ppm gold sample collected from a glacial boulder on the northern edge of the same glacier in 20211. No source has been found for these high-grade boulders to date.

Figure 2 Satellite Imagery taken 18 August 2023 vs 14 August 2010 showing the dramatic retreat

of glaciers since the area was mapped. Ice has receded 1.2 km up the valley from 1990 levels.

1Grab samples are by definition selective. Grab samples are solely designed to show the presence or absence of mineralization, and are not intended to provide nor should be construed as a representative indication of grade or mineralization at the Project.

2 Referenced nearby historic resources, deposits and mines provide geologic context for the Project, but are not necessarily indicative that the Project hosts similar potential, size or grades of mineralization.

Thomas Hawkins, P.Geo. (#39892), a Qualified Person as that term is defined in NI 43-101 has prepared, supervised the preparation or approved the scientific and technical disclosure in the news release.

