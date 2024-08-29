

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 08.45 A.M. ET).



In the Green



BioCardia, Inc. (BCDA) is up over 97% at $4.34. XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (XRTX) is up over 42% at $1.67. Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd. (AZI) is up over 34% at $3.53. BranchOut Food Inc. (BOF) is up over 26% at $2.09. Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) is up over 21% at $38.50. Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH) is up over 19% at $3.85. Nutanix, Inc. (NTNX) is up over 15% at $60.50. EnLink Midstream, LLC (ENLC) is up over 13% at $14.95. Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL) is up over 11% at $2.19. Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NVFY) is up over 11% at $1.45. Iris Energy Limited (IREN) is up over 10% at $8.17. TAT Technologies Ltd. (TATT) is up over 7% at $16.78. Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (GHSI) is up over 6% at $12.20.



In the Red



iLearningEngines, Inc. (AILE) is down over 52% at $1.50. Dollar General Corporation (DG) is down over 24% at $93.87. JBDI Holdings Limited (JBDI) is down over 18% at $12.41. Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) is down over 15% at $6.50. TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) is down over 15% at $3.46. Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG) is down over 13% at $51.50. Okta, Inc. (OKTA) is down over 12% at $84.54. Birkenstock Holding plc (BIRK) is down over 11% at $53.95. SolarMax Technology, Inc. (SMXT) is down over 11% at $1.50. Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) is down over 10% at $84.99. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (MCFT) is down over 9% at $18.00. Bolt Projects Holdings, Inc. (BSLK) is down over 9% at $1.83. Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU) is down over 7% at $32.20.



