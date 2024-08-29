Anzeige
Donnerstag, 29.08.2024
Goldene Zeiten: Neue Bohrergebnisse sind da und Milliardäre horten bereits diese 0,70 $ Gold-Aktied eröffnet!!
29.08.2024 17:58 Uhr
IMCD N.V.: IMCD successfully issues a EUR 500 million rated bond

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (29 August 2024, 17:45 hrs CEST) - IMCD N.V. ("IMCD") a leading distributor of speciality chemicals and food ingredients, today successfully issued a new EUR 500 million rated corporate bond loan with institutional investors.

This new EUR 500 million rated senior unsecured bond loan matures on 30 April 2030 and has a fixed coupon of 3.625%.

The bond will be traded on the EURO MTF market on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and received a Baa3 rating by Moody's and a BBB- rating by Fitch.

The proceeds of the bond loan issue will be used for general corporate purposes and further enhance the flexibility of IMCD's capital structure.

Attached, the press release in PDF format and the main visual.

