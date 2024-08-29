Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 29, 2024) - FansUnite Entertainment Inc. (OTC Pink: FUNFF) wishes to advise that payment in respect of the C$0.0725 per share return of capital (the "Distribution") was processed today. As previously announced, only shareholders of record as at the close of business on August 26, 2024 (the "Record Date") will receive their Distribution payment.

Shareholders do not need to take any action with respect to the Distribution. Payment will automatically be delivered to eligible shareholders of record as of the Record Date.

For further information, please contact:

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/221564

SOURCE: FansUnite Entertainment Inc.