Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2025) - FansUnite Entertainment Inc. (OTC: FUNFF) (FSE: 4UY) ("FansUnite" or the "Company") announces the departures of Scott Burton, Chief Executive Officer and director of the Company, and Ian Winter, Chief Operating Officer of the Company, effective immediately. The Company expresses its sincere appreciation for Mr. Burton and Mr. Winter's services to the Company and wishes them well in their future endeavours. As a result of Mr. Burton's departure, Graeme Moore will retain his role as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, and has been appointed as the interim Chief Executive Officer.

"I would like to thank Scott and Ian for their years of dedication and contributions to FansUnite. I am excited for the opportunity to drive FansUnite forward into the future, and explore future prospects for our shareholders," says Graeme Moore.

