Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 21, 2024) - FansUnite Entertainment Inc. (TSX: FANS) (OTCQB: FUNFF) ("FansUnite" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news releases dated August 15 , 2024, its common shares will be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), effective as of the close of market August 21, 2024. The Company will apply to withdraw the quotation of its common shares from the OTCQB as soon as possible after the delisting.

The record date to determine shareholders entitled to receive the previously announced return of capital on the Company's common shares (the "Distribution") will be August 26, 2024. To participate in the Distribution, shareholders must complete trades on the TSX by the close of market today.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/220658

SOURCE: FansUnite Entertainment Inc.