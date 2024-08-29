Caldwell Partners International, Inc.: Caldwell Announces Senior Leadership Changes

Shreya Lathia promoted to Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Pamela Cioffi promoted to Vice President, People Operations, Caroline Lomot promoted to Vice President, Marketing & Communications

Talent acquisition firm The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (TSX:CWL)(OTCQX:CWLPF) today announced changes to its senior leadership team as the company effects its CEO succession plan.

Shreya Lathia has been appointed vice president and chief financial officer, responsible for leading and managing financial, reporting and accounting operations. Lathia joined the Caldwell team in 2023 as vice president, accounting and reporting. Previously, she was the senior director of shareholder reporting and consolidations at CIBC, responsible for quarterly and annual financial and MD&A statements. Lathia was promoted into this role from director of accounting policy and advisory. Prior to joining CIBC, she was a manager in the financial services group at Ernst & Young in Toronto. Lathia holds a Bachelor of Science in math and economics and a Master of Management and Professional Accounting in business administration and accounting.

Pamela Cioffi has been appointed vice president, people operations, responsible for overseeing the full spectrum of human resources functions, including talent acquisition, employee relations, performance management, benefits administration, DEIB initiatives implementation, and research and knowledge management. Cioffi joined Caldwell in 2017 from GroupM, where she recruited senior digital media executives for the world's largest advertising agency. She previously managed HR and talent acquisition for Canon's business process services group. Prior to that, she led the human resources department at Highland Partners, a leading retained executive search firm. Cioffi has also held other HR roles in the entertainment industry, including at CBS Inc. and Time Warner. She holds a BA in media studies from Fordham University.

Caroline Lomot has been appointed vice president, marketing & communications, responsible for leading the firm's marketing and communications initiatives, including brand strategy, practice level programs, thought leadership development, digital marketing. Lomot will also manage Caldwell's internal and external communication channels with the objective of increasing client and stakeholder engagement and fostering a positive culture of mutually supportive collaboration. Lomot joined Caldwell in 2010 from Heidrick & Struggles, where she was responsible for marketing, communications and public relations in North America, and had a strong hand in the firm's global internal communications. She joined Heidrick in 2006 through the acquisition of Highland Partners, where she ran marketing and communications. She originally joined Highland Search Group, an investment banking search boutique, which was acquired by TMP Worldwide in 1999. She began her career as the marketing manager for a small contingency recruiting firm and temporary agency specializing in the placement of accounting & finance professionals in Denver, CO. Lomot holds a BA in journalism and history from the University of Richmond.

All three executives, along with Michael Falagario, vice president of technology, business and legal operations, will report directly to Chief Executive Officer Chris Beck.

"I am thrilled to announce the well-deserved promotions of these three outstanding leaders," said Chris Beck. "I am incredibly proud of the senior leadership team we have built at Caldwell. Shreya, Pam, Caroline and Mike have been instrumental in Caldwell's growth and success, demonstrating strategic vision, operational excellence, and professional integrity in their respective roles. They embody the values of our firm and the high standards we set for ourselves and our clients, and I have confidence in their ability to drive our strategy forward to help us achieve our ambitious goals for the future."

About Caldwell Partners

Caldwell Partners is a technology-powered talent acquisition firm specializing in recruitment at all levels. Through two distinct brands - Caldwell and IQTalent - the firm leverages the latest innovations in AI to offer an integrated spectrum of services delivered by teams with deep knowledge in their respective areas. Services include candidate research and sourcing through to full recruitment at the professional, executive and board levels, as well as a suite of talent strategy and assessment tools that can help clients hire the right people, then manage and inspire them to achieve maximum business results.

Caldwell Partners' common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CWL) and trade on the OTCQX Market (OTCQX: CWLPF). Please visit our website at www.caldwell.com for further information.

