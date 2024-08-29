Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 29, 2024) - NuGen Medical Devices Inc. (TSXV: NGMD) (the "Company" or "NuGen") a leading developer of needle-free devices for the subcutaneous administration of therapeutics, announces the release of Q2 2024 Financial Results and is pleased to provide updates on commercial progress and its proposed private placement of up to $10 million secured convertible debentures (the "Offering").

Q2 Financial Statements Reflect Continued Commercial Ramp-Up

Financial results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 were in line with management expectations. Though revenues show only modest growth for the first 6 months of the year, there was significant commercial activity in Q2 with NuGen announcing receipt of purchase orders for Canada, Europe, and Yemen, representing combined revenues of $948,000. As announced, these orders are expected to ship by the end of September 2024 which would positively impact the Company's financial results of the 3rd quarter of 2024. In July, NuGen also announced a repeat order for the Mexican market valued at $525,000 which is scheduled for delivery during the fourth quarter of 2024. Since revenues are recognized once shipped, a total of $1.4M of revenues, with a gross margin of $957K, from these received orders are expected in the back half of the current year as these orders convert to shipped products. If shipped as expected, these sales would lead to a record year of revenue, with a significant increase of 324% from 2023, as we begin commercial rollout of InsuJetTM globally.

These commercial developments trend in Q2 and are reported in results being comprised of cost control, manufacturing ramp-up, and renegotiated payment terms for NuGen's long-term debt. In previous press releases, we have identified restructuring costs as significant expense items in 2023. With the restructuring now behind us, NuGen has brought costs under control with expenses decreasing by $1,728,108 or 38% in Q2 2024 in comparison to Q2 2023, and has focused efforts on commercial ramp-up. Inventory grew in Q2 to $533,714 as we built stock to deliver the orders received during the Quarter and ramp up our manufacturing process. Finally, the long-term debt structure changed to reflect the new renegotiated terms, with a reduction of the current liabilities and an increase in the long-term liabilities.

Veronique Laberge, CFO, commented: "With a vastly improved balance sheet following the debt restructuring, upcoming revenues that will be recognized in Q3 and Q4 2024 and our strategic commercialization efforts, the Company is ready to further build and expand globally with its partners."

Continued Commercial Progress with Manufacturing Ramp-up and Launch Readiness

With the strong order flow that developed in Q2 and Q3, NuGen is pivoting operationally with a focus on the fulfilment of orders and launch readiness. Supply chain ramp-up and manufacturing scaling are a core focus for the business in Q3 and are expected to continue. Both Sol-Millenium Medical HK Limited ("Sol-M") and Nature Health Development (Hong Kong) Co. ("Nature Health") have expertise in design and manufacturing and can help provide support and services to enable the scale-up of NuGen's manufacturing operations. The Company looks forward to exploring potential synergies in this respect with Sol-M and Nature Health subject to the Offering being completed.

In addition to the supply chain, NuGen continues to work with its distribution partners in Canada, Europe, and Mexico, to be fully ready for commercial launch in these regions. Activities include the preparation of reference materials for pharmacies, qualification of Unique Device Identifiers (UDIs) with pharmacy procurement and logistics groups, and development of education and early testimonial materials for the first pharmacies that receive the product.

This scale-up activity is driving a need for a cash infusion into NuGen and has prompted the company to pursue the Offering with strategic partners.

Proposed Private Placement of up to $10M Secured Convertible Debentures with Sol-M & Nature Health is proceeding

On August 15, 2024, NuGen announced revised terms of the Offering of up to $10M in Secured Convertible Debentures adjusting the conversion price from $0.075 to $0.10 per unit. If the Offering is completed as planned, and the debentures are fully converted, Sol-M and Nature Health would each hold more than 20% of the then-issued and outstanding shares of NuGen. As noted above, Sol-M and Nature Health could offer significant synergies to NuGen and will be actively supporting the scale-up of NuGen's business.

The TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") has conditionally approved the Offering and the Company, Sol-M and Nature Health expect to close the Offering by no later than the end of September 2024.

About NuGen:

NuGen is a leading developer of needle-free devices to administer therapeutics subcutaneously.

The Company is marketing and selling its next-generation InsuJet needle-free injection system designed to improve the lives of millions of diabetics.

InsuJet is approved for sale in 42 countries around the world.

About Sol-MillenniumTM:

Sol-Millennium Medical Group is one of the world's largest manufacturers of needles and syringes. It is vertically integrated with locations across the globe. Sol-Millennium's innovative technology helps positive patient outcomes, saves on medication, and enhances both clinician and patient experience. With an international sales team dedicated to delivering knowledge and outstanding customer service, Sol-Millennium's goal is to partner with those in healthcare, focusing on a healthier tomorrow.

About Nature Health:

Nature Health and its affiliates are involved in the development, manufacturing, and sales of medical consumables, including wound care, surgical products, and infection prevention solutions. Products are sold and distributed globally through the company's hospitals, pharmacies, and e-commerce platforms.

