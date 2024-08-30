Anzeige
Freitag, 30.08.2024
Goldene Zeiten: Neue Bohrergebnisse sind da und Milliardäre horten bereits diese 0,70 $ Gold-Aktie
WKN: 5322 | ISIN: VG0000TELEG0 | Ticker-Symbol: -
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
nicht börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
TELEGRAM MESSENGER INC Chart 1 Jahr
ACCESSWIRE
30.08.2024 06:38 Uhr
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

UXUY Launches the First Self-Custody Multi-Chain Wallet on Telegram, @UXUYbot, Leading 900 Million Users Into the Multi-Chain Ecosystem

Telegram is Becoming a Major Gateway for Mass Adoption in the Web3 Space, and the Next Industry-Level Opportunity, akin to MetaMask, is Emerging

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2024 / UXUY, incubated and invested by Binance Labs, is a next-gen decentralized multi-chain trading platform. It has released apps and bot products for iOS, Android, and the Telegram ecosystem. On Aug. 23, 2024, UXUY officially launched the world's first Self-Custody Multi-Chain Wallet built on Telegram - @UXUYbot. This innovative wallet enables seamless, permissionless connections to the cryptocurrency ecosystem for any bot, with support for EVM, Solana, TRON, TON, and additional blockchain networks planned for future integration.

UXUY: The First Self-Custody Multi-Chain Wallet

UXUY: The First Self-Custody Multi-Chain Wallet
Built & Based on Telegram - @UXUYbot



UXUY aims not only to serve as the MetaMask equivalent for Telegram but to establish itself as the leading Web3 infrastructure on the platform.

Expanding on Telegram

Telegram, a global social platform with 900 million active users, is poised for significant growth in cryptocurrency adoption. Although the current proportion of crypto users on Telegram remains modest, the ongoing development of critical infrastructure is expected to drive widespread adoption. Telegram's commitment to anti-censorship and free speech aligns closely with the decentralized principles of blockchain technology.

Given these factors, Telegram has become an increasingly attractive environment for Web3 entrepreneurs. Last month, @UXUYbot was introduced as a Lightning Network wallet, quickly amassing over one million users. With its recent upgrade to a Self-Custody Multi-Chain Wallet, UXUY is positioned for expansive growth.

Aiming to be the MetaMask of Telegram

The UXUY Multi-Chain Self-Custody Wallet is designed to become the foundational infrastructure within the Telegram ecosystem, supporting the onboarding of the next billion users.

UXUY is actively seeking collaboration with cryptocurrency developers and project teams through UXUY Connect. This initiative will facilitate the integration of Telegram-native applications, games, bots, and multi-chain ecosystems, establishing @UXUYbot as the default gateway to tApps (Telegram Apps). This development will make it easier for non-Web3 users to engage with DeFi, blockchain gaming, and other elements of the crypto ecosystem.

Kevin Como, founder of UXUY, stated, "I am confident that the last DeFi summer took place on Chrome + MetaMask; this time, it will occur on Telegram + UXUY."

For more information about UXUY, visit https://uxuy.com/.

Contact Information

Jordan Liu
UXUY Co-founder
jordan@uxuy.com
+0065 88095669

SOURCE: UXUY

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.