ZINZINO AB (PUBL): INTERIM REPORT SECOND QUARTER 2024

STRONG GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY DURING AN EVENTFUL QUARTER

Revenues in the second quarter of 2024 amounted to SEK 507.0 (407.9) million, corresponding to 24% (24%) growth compared to the corresponding period last year. EBITDA increased to SEK 63.0 (53.7) million, and the EBITDA margin amounted to 12.4% (13.2%). During the quarter, Zinzino acquired the rights to Luxembourg-based Xelliss SA distributor database, inventory and IP assets, acquired 49% of the shares in the Cypriot olive oil producer Cleanthi Alpha-Olenic LTD and signed a letter of intent to acquire the US direct sales company Zurvita INC. In addition, the launch of Serbia was announced as the next step in the global expansion.

APRIL-JUNE

Total revenue amounted to SEK 507.0 (407.9) million, corresponding to a growth of 24% (24%)

Gross profit amounted to SEK 174.5 (148.5) million and the gross profit margin amounted to 34.4% (36.4%)

EBITDA profit amounted to SEK 63.0 (53.7) million and the EBITDA margin amounted to 12.4% (13.2%)

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 91.1 (46.3) million

JANUARY-JUNE

Total revenue amounted to SEK 961.6 (801.6) million, corresponding to a growth of 20% (21%)

Gross profit amounted to SEK 335.4 (279.2) million, and the gross profit margin amounted to 34.9% (34.8%)

EBITDA profit amounted to SEK 114.7 (98.1) million, and the EBITDA margin amounted to 11.9% (12.2%)

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 94.2 (111.3) million

Cash and cash equivalents amounted to SEK 296.0 (200.9) million on the balance sheet date

