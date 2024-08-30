Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 30.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Goldene Aussichten: Der kleine Minenbetreiber, auf den Milliardäre setzen, hat gerade den Jackpot geknackt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12CNG | ISIN: SE0002480442 | Ticker-Symbol: 9EE
Frankfurt
30.08.24
08:02 Uhr
6,650 Euro
-0,060
-0,89 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ZINZINO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZINZINO AB 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
30.08.2024 08:42 Uhr
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ZINZINO AB (PUBL): INTERIM REPORT SECOND QUARTER 2024

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

STRONG GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY DURING AN EVENTFUL QUARTER

Revenues in the second quarter of 2024 amounted to SEK 507.0 (407.9) million, corresponding to 24% (24%) growth compared to the corresponding period last year. EBITDA increased to SEK 63.0 (53.7) million, and the EBITDA margin amounted to 12.4% (13.2%). During the quarter, Zinzino acquired the rights to Luxembourg-based Xelliss SA distributor database, inventory and IP assets, acquired 49% of the shares in the Cypriot olive oil producer Cleanthi Alpha-Olenic LTD and signed a letter of intent to acquire the US direct sales company Zurvita INC. In addition, the launch of Serbia was announced as the next step in the global expansion.

APRIL-JUNE

  • Total revenue amounted to SEK 507.0 (407.9) million, corresponding to a growth of 24% (24%)
  • Gross profit amounted to SEK 174.5 (148.5) million and the gross profit margin amounted to 34.4% (36.4%)
  • EBITDA profit amounted to SEK 63.0 (53.7) million and the EBITDA margin amounted to 12.4% (13.2%)
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 91.1 (46.3) million

JANUARY-JUNE

  • Total revenue amounted to SEK 961.6 (801.6) million, corresponding to a growth of 20% (21%)
  • Gross profit amounted to SEK 335.4 (279.2) million, and the gross profit margin amounted to 34.9% (34.8%)
  • EBITDA profit amounted to SEK 114.7 (98.1) million, and the EBITDA margin amounted to 11.9% (12.2%)
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 94.2 (111.3) million
  • Cash and cash equivalents amounted to SEK 296.0 (200.9) million on the balance sheet date

Link to the report:
https://www.zinzino.com/site/GB/en-GB/about/investor-relations/

For more information, please contact:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, email: dag@zinzino.com
Fredrik Nielsen CFO Zinzino +46 707 900 174, email: fredrik.nielsen@zinzino.com

Images for free publication:
marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ.)

This information is information that Zinzino AB (publ) is obliged to make public according to the EU's market abuse regulation. The information was provided by the above contact person for publication at 08:00 the 30th of August,2024.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--interim-report-second-quarter-2024,c4030547

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/10976/4030547/8ad90b56d4cd4850.pdf

Press Release Zinzino Interim Report Q2 2024

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zinzino-ab-publ-interim-report-second-quarter-2024-302234817.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Besser als NVIDIA! 3 KI- Favoriten mit riesigem Potenzial

Erleben Sie die KI-Revolution und sichern Sie sich gigantische Gewinne!

Nutzen Sie die einmalige Gelegenheit, die Ihnen die Künstliche Intelligenz bietet! Unser exklusiver Aktienreport enthüllt drei unglaublich aussichtsreiche KI-Aktien, die von der bahnbrechenden Entwicklung in diesem Sektor massiv profitieren können.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Weil eine Investition in KI-Unternehmen nicht nur Stabilität bringt, sondern auch das Potenzial hat, Ihr Depot explosionsartig wachsen zu lassen. Die letzten Jahre haben bewiesen: Wer auf KI setzt, kann außergewöhnliche Gewinne einfahren. Jetzt, nach einer kurzen Konsolidierungsphase, öffnen sich wieder sensationelle Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die besten Investments im KI-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.