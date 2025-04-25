Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 25.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Vergiss die Indizes - Forge steigt um 40 %, während der S&P & Dow fällt!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12CNG | ISIN: SE0002480442 | Ticker-Symbol: 9EE
Tradegate
25.04.25
14:18 Uhr
14,900 Euro
-0,040
-0,27 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ZINZINO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZINZINO AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,90014,96014:43
14,88014,96014:43
PR Newswire
25.04.2025 13:24 Uhr
215 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): ANNUAL REPORT 2024

Finanznachrichten News

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino AB (publ.) announces that the company's annual report for 2024 in Swedish is now published on the company's website zinzino.com. The English version will be published within approximately 45 days.

The 2025 Annual General Meeting will be held at the company's premises at Hulda Mellgrens gata 5 in Västra Frölunda on May 28 at 4:30 p.m. The nomination committee's proposals for board members, the board's remuneration and auditors are presented in the notice to the annual general meeting. For further information about the annual general meeting, refer to the company's website zinzino.com.

Link to the report:
https://www.zinzino.com/site/gb/en-gb/about/investor-relations/

For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, dag@zinzino.com
Fredrik Nielsen CFO Zinzino +46 (0) 707 900 174, fredrik.nielsen@zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge:
marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser:
Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ.)

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--annual-report-2024,c4140171

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/10976/4140171/3410784.pdf

Zinzino-arsredovisning-2024

https://mb.cision.com/Public/10976/4140171/89b5d018b43af17b.pdf

Press-release-Zinzino-Annual-Report-2024

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zinzino-ab-publ-annual-report-2024-302438322.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.