

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Chip maker Intel Corp. (INTC) is said to be looking at various options in order to turn around its business amid mounting losses, according to a Bloomberg report on Friday. The options include splitting or selling its chip foundry unit and holding off on some of its expansion plans such as scrapping factory projects.



The company is seeking advice of potential options from its bankers, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs. These options may also include mergers and acquisitions.



These options will be put up for consideration and will be presented during a board meeting next month.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News