Granby, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - August 30, 2024) - THS Maple Holdings Ltd. (TSXV: YAY) (the "Company") announces that it has changed its fiscal year-end from April 30 to June 30. This change aligns the Company's financial reporting period with its operational cycles and strategic planning processes.

For details regarding the length and ending dates of the financial periods, including the comparative periods of the interim and annual financial statements to be filed for the Company's transition year and its new financial year, reference is made to the Notice of Change of Financial Year End filed by the Company on SEDAR+ pursuant to Section 4.8 of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations, a copy of which is available electronically at www.sedarplus.ca

About THS Maple Holdings Ltd.: THS Maple Holdings Ltd.'s operating subsidiary Turkey Hill Sugarbush Ltd. is a leader in the maple syrup industry supplying high quality pure maple syrup and maple syrup related products since 1976.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/221709

SOURCE: THS Maple Holdings Ltd.