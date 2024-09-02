Regulatory News:

emeis (Paris:EMEIS):

Effective 2 September, Jean-Marc Boursier joins Laurent Guillot and his management team as Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Jean-Marc will take over from Laurent Lemaire who is leaving the Group.

He will oversee the transition in parallel with the recruitment of a new Chief Financial Officer. Jean-Marc has extensive experience at listed companies in the services sector, and solid expertise in finance and steering cross-functional activities as well as experience in operations which he will draw on to elevate the Group's performance. Jean-Marc will mainly be tasked with strengthening the transformation of our Finance, IT and Procurement Departments, while giving his full support to the Group's refoundation.

An engineer, Mr. Boursier graduated from Télécom Sud Paris, and also holds a Master's in Finance from HEC Paris. Earlier in his career, Jean-Marc worked as CFO and COO at SUEZ Group.

emeis thanks Laurent Lemaire for his professionalism and commitment in supporting the Group's teams over these last three years of significant transformation, as well as his contribution to the success of the Group's financial restructuring.

About emeis

With nearly 78,000 experts and professionals in healthcare, care, and supporting the most vulnerable among us, emeis operates in around 20 countries with five core activities: psychiatric clinics, post-acute and rehabilitation clinics, nursing homes, home care services, and assisted-living facilities.

Every year, emeis welcomes 283,000 residents, patients, and other beneficiaries. emeis is committed and is taking action to rise to a major challenge facing our society, i.e., the increase in the number of people placed in vulnerable positions as a result of accidents or old age, and the rising number of cases of mental illness.

emeis is 50.2% owned by Caisse des Dépôts, CNP Assurances, MAIF, and MACSF Épargne Retraite. It is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (ISIN: FR001400NLM4) and is a member of the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indices.

Website: www.emeis.com/en

