Regulatory News:

Veolia took advantage of a constructive market window to issue EUR 500 million bond with a September 2034 maturity. These bonds bear a coupon of 3.571 and were issued at par.

This transaction marked the return of Veolia on the senior bond market, which the Group last tapped more than 3 years ago. In a positive but busy market, the quality of the orderbook and a high oversubscription rate enabled Veolia to reach a transaction with no new issue concession, which proves the significant appreciation of the Group's credit quality and its financial strength.

"This transaction follows the repurchase of our convertible bond that took place in early August and is a testimony of the confidence of the finance community in Veolia's performance and potential." declared Estelle Brachlianoff, Chief Executive Officer of Veolia Environnement. "The strong interest in Veolia's proves the relevance of the strategic positioning of the Group on ecological transformation, and enables it to optimize its debt, in the best interest of different stakeholders, especially its shareholders and investors.

ABOUT VEOLIA

Veolia group aims to become the benchmark company for ecological transformation. Present on five continents with nearly 218,000 employees, the Group designs and deploys useful, practical solutions for the management of water, waste and energy that are contributing to a radical turnaround of the current situation. Through its three complementary activities, Veolia helps to develop access to resources, to preserve available resources and to renew them. In 2023, the Veolia group provided 113 million inhabitants with drinking water and 103 million with sanitation, produced 42 million megawatt hours of energy and treated 63 million tonnes of waste. Veolia Environnement (Paris Euronext: VIE) achieved consolidated revenue of 45,351 million euros in 2023. www.veolia.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240902957429/en/

Contacts:

CONTACTS VEOLIA

GROUP PRESS RELATIONS

Laurent Obadia Evgeniya Mazalova

Anna Beaubatie Aurélien Sarrosquy

Tel.+ 33 (0)1 85 57 86 25

presse.groupe@veolia.com

INVESTORS ANALYST RELATIONS

Selma Bekhechi Ariane de Lamaze

Tel. 33 (0)1 85 57 84 76 84 80

investor-relations@veolia.com