Vitória Water Reclamation Station will be the world's first large-scale facility to convert a municipal wastewater treatment plant into a water reuse production station using high-performance membrane bioreactors and reverse osmosis by Veolia, world leader in water treatment technologies.

Reclaiming 85% of municipal wastewater from the Camburi basin, the project supplies reliable water to industry freeing up freshwater resources equivalent to the needs of 200,000 people. With a processing capacity of 450 l/s (38,880 m3/d), it supports long-term industrial resilience and resource preservation.

A landmark initiative that sets a new benchmark for sustainable water reuse in Brazil and Latin America, addressing growing water scarcity through Veolia's circular, high-efficiency solutions.

Regulatory News:

Veolia (Paris:VIE), the global leader in water treatment technologies, has been selected to design and deliver Brazil's most advanced municipal wastewater reuse system for industrial applications. The new Águas de Reúso de Vitória Water Reclamation Station (Vitória WRS) marks a major milestone in the country's fight against water scarcity and sustainability ambitions.

With a 450 liters per second (l/s) processing capacity or 38,880 cubic meters per day (m3/d) the system will recycle 85% of municipal wastewater from Vitória's Camburi basin. By redirecting reclaimed water to industrial users, the project frees up freshwater resources equivalent to the needs of nearly 200,000 people. This solution enables industries to increase their resilience through alternative water resources while preserving natural water supplies, transforming an underused waste stream into a valuable resource.

As the first project of its kind in Brazil, Vitória WRS addresses the country's long-standing challenge with water reuse currently representing less than 1% of total water consumption, according to the Brazilian Water Agency statistics (ANA). By setting a precedent for advanced, decentralized water reuse, it aims to pave the way for widespread adoption of sustainable water recycling solutions across Latin America.

The project stems from Brazil's first public tender for water reuse. Led by Águas de Reúso de Vitória a strategic partnership between GS INIMA and the Espírito Santo Sanitation Company (CESAN) the station will provide a secure and sustainable water supply to major industrial players such as ArcelorMittal and Vale, both essential to the region's socio-economic development.

Vitória WRS will be the world's first large-scale facility to convert a municipal wastewater treatment plant into a water reuse production station using membrane bioreactors and reverse osmosis. The facility will integrate Veolia's high-performance technologies for biological wastewater treatment intensification, including:

memDENSE membrane bioreactor for ultra-compact biological treatment.

ZeeWeed 500-EV ultrafiltration membranes for high-efficiency solids separation.

PROflex high-recovery reverse osmosis for advanced contaminant removal.

These combined technologies target key challenges such as biological phosphorus and nitrogen removal, delivering a cost-effective and reliable supply of high-quality water fit for industrial use while preserving natural freshwater sources.

Estelle Brachlianoff, Chief Executive Officer of Veolia, added: "This project sets a new benchmark for sustainability across Latin America. By leveraging our most advanced proprietary technologies, we're transforming challenges into opportunities and helping our partners achieve their goals while actively preserving water resources. As part of our GreenUp strategic program, we're committed to contributing to sustainable water management and are very pleased to bring our expertise to Brazil, expanding our strong presence in the country."

Paulo Roberto, president of GS INIMA in Brazil, commented: "This pioneering project represents a significant step forward for Brazilian sanitation, combining innovative technologies with environmental stewardship. Incorporating Veolia's technologies into this Vitória project has resulted in a winning and competitive partnership, ensuring greater technical, economic and environmental feasibility. The project will enhance Brazilian sanitation with quality and operational excellence, expanding sustainable water solutions in the country. As the first water reuse subconcession catering to major industrial clients, it sets the bar and paves the way for a more sustainable future.

ABOUT VEOLIA'S WATER TECHNOLOGIES

As the world leader in water technologies and services, Veolia relies on its 17,500 water technology experts to deliver innovative solutions that drive both performance and sustainability, without compromise. With over 4,400 technology patents and serving more than 14,000 customers worldwide, Veolia's water technology activities generated 4.97 billion euros in revenue in 2024. These solutions are central to Veolia's GreenUp strategic plan, accelerating the ecological transformation of cities and industries while safeguarding resources for the future. www.watertechnologies.com

ABOUT VEOLIA

Veolia group aims to become the benchmark company for ecological transformation. Present on five continents with 215.000 employees, the Group designs and deploys useful, practical solutions for the management of water, waste and energy that are contributing to a radical turnaround of the current situation. Through its three complementary activities, Veolia helps to develop access to resources, to preserve available resources and to renew them. In 2024, the Veolia group provided 111 million inhabitants with drinking water and 98 million with sanitation, produced 42 million megawatt hours of energy and treated 65 million tonnes of waste. Veolia Environnement (Paris Euronext: VIE) achieved consolidated revenue of 44.7 billion euros in 2024.www.veolia.com

