Dienstag, 03.09.2024
Monsterwachstumspotenzial nach diesen Neuigkeiten
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
03.09.24
09:15 Uhr
4,780 Euro
+0,020
+0,42 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
03.09.2024 08:31 Uhr
Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
03-Sep-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
\Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on Monday, 2 September 2024 Numis Securities 
Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the 
capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme 
announced on 26 July 2024. 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            134,000 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            411.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            402.50p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            408.6656p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 1,721,043 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 187,325,407.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 02/09/2024

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 134,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 408.6656

Individual transactions 

Transaction 
Number of ordinary shares     price      Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased                     Time)            number           venue 
                 (pence per 
                 share) 
1677               402.50      08:30:02          00071198184TRLO0      XLON 
1205               402.50      08:30:02          00071198185TRLO0      XLON 
1085               402.50      08:30:02          00071198186TRLO0      XLON 
40                404.00      08:57:53          00071199323TRLO0      XLON 
38                404.00      09:03:48          00071199476TRLO0      XLON 
1060               404.00      09:03:48          00071199477TRLO0      XLON 
974                404.00      09:03:48          00071199478TRLO0      XLON 
250                408.00      09:32:02          00071200756TRLO0      XLON 
934                408.00      09:32:02          00071200757TRLO0      XLON 
1443               407.50      09:32:02          00071200758TRLO0      XLON 
778                406.00      09:32:17          00071200766TRLO0      XLON 
1144               408.00      09:59:07          00071201544TRLO0      XLON 
1276               408.00      09:59:07          00071201545TRLO0      XLON 
1060               407.00      09:59:53          00071201549TRLO0      XLON 
1280               408.00      10:21:42          00071202205TRLO0      XLON 
172                408.00      10:21:58          00071202217TRLO0      XLON 
586                409.50      10:57:46          00071203074TRLO0      XLON 
457                409.50      10:57:46          00071203075TRLO0      XLON 
677                409.00      10:58:28          00071203086TRLO0      XLON 
588                409.00      10:58:28          00071203087TRLO0      XLON 
52                408.50      11:01:30          00071203163TRLO0      XLON 
1300               408.50      11:03:17          00071203225TRLO0      XLON 
49                408.50      11:03:17          00071203226TRLO0      XLON 
13                409.50      11:48:29          00071204062TRLO0      XLON 
1000               410.50      11:51:11          00071204093TRLO0      XLON 
224                410.50      11:51:11          00071204094TRLO0      XLON 
79                411.00      11:57:03          00071204141TRLO0      XLON 
1192               411.00      11:58:05          00071204151TRLO0      XLON 
1210               410.50      11:58:05          00071204156TRLO0      XLON 
3                 410.50      11:58:05          00071204157TRLO0      XLON 
1200               411.00      11:58:05          00071204158TRLO0      XLON 
150                411.00      11:58:05          00071204159TRLO0      XLON 
104                411.00      11:58:05          00071204160TRLO0      XLON 
15000               410.50      12:02:21          00071204266TRLO0      XLON 
1300               410.00      12:36:11          00071204943TRLO0      XLON 
135                411.00      13:03:47          00071205566TRLO0      XLON 
1736               411.00      13:03:47          00071205568TRLO0      XLON 
1347               411.00      13:03:47          00071205570TRLO0      XLON 
209                411.00      13:03:47          00071205572TRLO0      XLON 
1959               411.00      13:03:47          00071205574TRLO0      XLON 
135                411.00      13:04:19          00071205600TRLO0      XLON 
1557               411.00      13:04:19          00071205601TRLO0      XLON 
1161               411.00      13:04:19          00071205602TRLO0      XLON 
438                411.00      13:04:19          00071205603TRLO0      XLON 
1327               411.00      13:05:24          00071205695TRLO0      XLON 
1053               411.00      13:05:24          00071205696TRLO0      XLON 
1305               411.00      13:07:13          00071205745TRLO0      XLON 
122                411.00      13:07:13          00071205746TRLO0      XLON 
1284               411.00      13:07:48          00071205762TRLO0      XLON 
1040               410.50      13:08:50          00071205792TRLO0      XLON 
1762               408.00      13:29:32          00071206310TRLO0      XLON 
176                408.00      13:29:32          00071206311TRLO0      XLON 
31                410.00      13:41:53          00071206661TRLO0      XLON 
1011               410.00      13:41:53          00071206662TRLO0      XLON 
1284               409.00      13:46:05          00071206756TRLO0      XLON 
950                409.00      13:46:05          00071206757TRLO0      XLON 
10                409.00      14:06:19          00071207061TRLO0      XLON 
330                409.00      14:06:19          00071207062TRLO0      XLON 
357                409.00      14:06:19          00071207063TRLO0      XLON 
357                409.00      14:12:23          00071207199TRLO0      XLON 
1749               409.00      14:19:52          00071207390TRLO0      XLON 
531                407.50      14:27:35          00071207567TRLO0      XLON 
948                407.50      14:27:35          00071207568TRLO0      XLON 
314                407.50      14:34:35          00071207810TRLO0      XLON 
545                408.00      14:35:32          00071207956TRLO0      XLON 
465                407.50      14:37:32          00071208011TRLO0      XLON 
87                408.00      14:45:31          00071208200TRLO0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 03, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
