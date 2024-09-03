DJ Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 03-Sep-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- \Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on Monday, 2 September 2024 Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 26 July 2024. Ordinary shares purchased: 134,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 411.00p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 402.50p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 408.6656p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 1,721,043 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 187,325,407.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 02/09/2024

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 134,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 408.6656

Individual transactions

Transaction Number of ordinary shares price Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased Time) number venue (pence per share) 1677 402.50 08:30:02 00071198184TRLO0 XLON 1205 402.50 08:30:02 00071198185TRLO0 XLON 1085 402.50 08:30:02 00071198186TRLO0 XLON 40 404.00 08:57:53 00071199323TRLO0 XLON 38 404.00 09:03:48 00071199476TRLO0 XLON 1060 404.00 09:03:48 00071199477TRLO0 XLON 974 404.00 09:03:48 00071199478TRLO0 XLON 250 408.00 09:32:02 00071200756TRLO0 XLON 934 408.00 09:32:02 00071200757TRLO0 XLON 1443 407.50 09:32:02 00071200758TRLO0 XLON 778 406.00 09:32:17 00071200766TRLO0 XLON 1144 408.00 09:59:07 00071201544TRLO0 XLON 1276 408.00 09:59:07 00071201545TRLO0 XLON 1060 407.00 09:59:53 00071201549TRLO0 XLON 1280 408.00 10:21:42 00071202205TRLO0 XLON 172 408.00 10:21:58 00071202217TRLO0 XLON 586 409.50 10:57:46 00071203074TRLO0 XLON 457 409.50 10:57:46 00071203075TRLO0 XLON 677 409.00 10:58:28 00071203086TRLO0 XLON 588 409.00 10:58:28 00071203087TRLO0 XLON 52 408.50 11:01:30 00071203163TRLO0 XLON 1300 408.50 11:03:17 00071203225TRLO0 XLON 49 408.50 11:03:17 00071203226TRLO0 XLON 13 409.50 11:48:29 00071204062TRLO0 XLON 1000 410.50 11:51:11 00071204093TRLO0 XLON 224 410.50 11:51:11 00071204094TRLO0 XLON 79 411.00 11:57:03 00071204141TRLO0 XLON 1192 411.00 11:58:05 00071204151TRLO0 XLON 1210 410.50 11:58:05 00071204156TRLO0 XLON 3 410.50 11:58:05 00071204157TRLO0 XLON 1200 411.00 11:58:05 00071204158TRLO0 XLON 150 411.00 11:58:05 00071204159TRLO0 XLON 104 411.00 11:58:05 00071204160TRLO0 XLON 15000 410.50 12:02:21 00071204266TRLO0 XLON 1300 410.00 12:36:11 00071204943TRLO0 XLON 135 411.00 13:03:47 00071205566TRLO0 XLON 1736 411.00 13:03:47 00071205568TRLO0 XLON 1347 411.00 13:03:47 00071205570TRLO0 XLON 209 411.00 13:03:47 00071205572TRLO0 XLON 1959 411.00 13:03:47 00071205574TRLO0 XLON 135 411.00 13:04:19 00071205600TRLO0 XLON 1557 411.00 13:04:19 00071205601TRLO0 XLON 1161 411.00 13:04:19 00071205602TRLO0 XLON 438 411.00 13:04:19 00071205603TRLO0 XLON 1327 411.00 13:05:24 00071205695TRLO0 XLON 1053 411.00 13:05:24 00071205696TRLO0 XLON 1305 411.00 13:07:13 00071205745TRLO0 XLON 122 411.00 13:07:13 00071205746TRLO0 XLON 1284 411.00 13:07:48 00071205762TRLO0 XLON 1040 410.50 13:08:50 00071205792TRLO0 XLON 1762 408.00 13:29:32 00071206310TRLO0 XLON 176 408.00 13:29:32 00071206311TRLO0 XLON 31 410.00 13:41:53 00071206661TRLO0 XLON 1011 410.00 13:41:53 00071206662TRLO0 XLON 1284 409.00 13:46:05 00071206756TRLO0 XLON 950 409.00 13:46:05 00071206757TRLO0 XLON 10 409.00 14:06:19 00071207061TRLO0 XLON 330 409.00 14:06:19 00071207062TRLO0 XLON 357 409.00 14:06:19 00071207063TRLO0 XLON 357 409.00 14:12:23 00071207199TRLO0 XLON 1749 409.00 14:19:52 00071207390TRLO0 XLON 531 407.50 14:27:35 00071207567TRLO0 XLON 948 407.50 14:27:35 00071207568TRLO0 XLON 314 407.50 14:34:35 00071207810TRLO0 XLON 545 408.00 14:35:32 00071207956TRLO0 XLON 465 407.50 14:37:32 00071208011TRLO0 XLON 87 408.00 14:45:31 00071208200TRLO0 XLON

