Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 03.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Monsterwachstumspotenzial nach diesen Neuigkeiten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2H725 | ISIN: SE0010468124 | Ticker-Symbol: 2QE
Frankfurt
03.09.24
08:05 Uhr
0,037 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
2CUREX AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
2CUREX AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
03.09.2024 09:10 Uhr
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for 2cureX AB is removed

On March 18, 2024, the shares in 2cureX AB (the "Company") were given
observation status with reference to a press release issued by the Company
disclosing that its board of directors was investigating the possibility to
delist the Company's shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. 

On June 18, 2024, the Company issued a press release with information on an
intended transaction to be resolved upon at the general meeting. Under the
condition that the transaction would be executed, the Company would abort the
delisting process. 

On July 12, 2024, the Company disclosed resolutions adopted by the general
meeting, including approval of the transaction. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation
status for the shares in 2cureX AB (2CUREX, ISIN code SE0010468124, order book
ID 146225) shall be removed. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Buy the Dip: 5 Top Krypto-Aktien für den Bullrun

Nach einer monatelangen Seitwärtsbewegung setzt der Bitcoin einen erneuten Aufwärtsimpuls, der zu neuen Allzeithochs führen könnte.

Durch einen nachhaltigen Anstieg des Basiswertes profitieren sowohl Kryptobörsen als auch Mining- Unternehmen. Im aktuellen Report wird die Situation des Bitcoins analysiert. Zudem werden 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen besprochen, die im Vergleich zum Basiswert enormes Aufholpotential besitzen und den breiten Markt mittelfristig outperformen könnten.

Nutzen Sie Ihre Chance jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Favoriten Sie jetzt in Ihr Depot legen sollten.

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.