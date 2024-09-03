Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for 2cureX AB is removed

On March 18, 2024, the shares in 2cureX AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to a press release issued by the Company disclosing that its board of directors was investigating the possibility to delist the Company's shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. On June 18, 2024, the Company issued a press release with information on an intended transaction to be resolved upon at the general meeting. Under the condition that the transaction would be executed, the Company would abort the delisting process. On July 12, 2024, the Company disclosed resolutions adopted by the general meeting, including approval of the transaction. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation status for the shares in 2cureX AB (2CUREX, ISIN code SE0010468124, order book ID 146225) shall be removed. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB