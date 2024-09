DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ryanair Holdings plc (RYA.L), a low-cost airline company, Tuesday said its traffic for the month of August increased 8 percent year-over-year to 20.5 million.



Load factor for the month remained flat at 96 percent.



