Our Mission:



Our mission is to revolutionize healthcare by prescribing nutritious farm-fresh food, including our fresh mushrooms and mushroom home grow kits, to individuals facing food insecurity, thereby improving their health outcomes and quality of life. By addressing the root cause of health issues through personalized farm-fresh food prescriptions, we aim to empower individuals to take control of their health and well-being.





We envision a world where access to healthy farm-fresh food is a fundamental right, and every individual can thrive. By creating a future where nutritious farm-fresh food, including mushrooms, are as accessible as any other healthcare intervention. We strive to build healthier, more resilient communities and foster a culture of wellness for all.

Tony Clement, Former Canadian Health Minister and Industry Minister, Appointed to Lead Initiative as Senior Advisor

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2024) - Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) (FSE: 4YX) (OTCQB: TRUFF) ("Red Light Holland" or the "Company"), an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth, and sale of functional mushrooms and mushroom home grow kits in North America and Europe, and a premium brand of psilocybin truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, in compliance with all applicable laws, is proud to announce the launch of FarmCare Health, an innovative initiative aimed at transforming the healthcare industry through the power of farm-fresh food prescriptions. This groundbreaking venture will be spearheaded by Tony Clement, former Canadian Health Minister and Industry Minister, who will serve as Senior Advisor to Red Light Holland.

FarmCare Health will advocate for the integration of farm-fresh food as medicine within the healthcare system, focusing on addressing food insecurity and promoting healthier eating habits among Canadians. The initiative aligns with Red Light Holland's commitment to holistic wellness, expanding its reach beyond psychedelics to encompass a broader spectrum of health and well-being solutions. By promoting the health benefits of mushrooms and integrating them into dietary recommendations, FarmCare Health seeks to create a symbiotic relationship between healthcare and agriculture, benefiting both the Canadian population and the local farming industry.

"FarmCare Health represents a bold step forward in our mission to improve the overall well-being of human beings," said Todd Shapiro, CEO and Director of Red Light Holland. "We believe that farm-fresh food should be at the forefront of healthcare, and we're excited to have Tony Clement's extensive experience and passion for public health guiding this initiative."

Tony Clement brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to FarmCare Health, having served in key government roles where he championed health and business innovation. His leadership will be instrumental in navigating the complex landscape of Canadian healthcare and in advocating for policies that support the use of farm-fresh food prescriptions as a means to combat chronic diseases and food insecurity around the world.

"I am thrilled to join Red Light Holland in this pioneering endeavor," said Tony Clement. "FarmCare Health has the potential to make a significant impact on how we approach healthcare in Canada, by addressing the root causes of many health issues-diet and nutrition. Together, we can drive meaningful change and improve the lives of Canadians, and potentially the rest of the world."

In addition to its focus on healthcare transformation, FarmCare Health aims to boost the sales of farmed mushrooms from AEM Farms and Happy Caps Mushroom Farms, both of which are integral to Red Light Holland's product offerings. These farms and Home Grow Kits produce fresh, high-quality, sustainably grown mushrooms that are a key component of the food prescriptions envisioned by FarmCare Health.

FarmCare Health will initially focus on pilot programs aimed at educating healthcare providers and patients on the benefits of farm-fresh food prescriptions. These programs will look to be developed in collaboration with local communities, health experts, and policymakers to ensure they are tailored to the unique needs of different populations across Canada.

Recognizing the potential of this initiative, Red Light Holland is committing a small amount of capital to launch FarmCare Health. However, the company is prepared to expand its investment significantly if the initiative gains traction and interest grows. "We're starting with a modest investment to test the waters, but we're ready to dig much deeper if we see the kind of positive impact and interest that we anticipate," added Shapiro.

As part of this initiative, FarmCare Health will also explore partnerships with local farms, food producers, and retailers to create a sustainable and accessible supply chain for healthy farm-fresh food. This effort will not only support the local economy but also ensure that nutritious food is available to all Canadians, regardless of their socioeconomic status.

Red Light Holland has a track record of innovation in the wellness industry, having successfully launched several products under its umbrella, including natural legal microdosing solutions, Home Grow Mushroom kits and wellness-focused initiatives. The launch of FarmCare Health marks the company's continued expansion into new areas of healthcare, reinforcing its commitment to improving the quality of life for people across the world.

For more information about FarmCare Health and to stay updated on our latest developments, please visit FarmCareHealth.com.

About Red Light Holland

The Company is an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth and sale of functional mushrooms and mushroom home grow kits in North America and Europe, and a premium brand of psilocybin truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, in compliance with all applicable laws.

For additional information:

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. These statements include, the Company's FarmCare Health initiative, including its stated goals on addressing food insecurity and promoting healthier eating habits among Canadians; the initiative's alignment with the Company's commitment to holistic wellness and improvement of the overall well-being of Canadians; the initiative's aim to boost the sales of farmed mushrooms of the Company; the Company's mushrooms being key components of food prescriptions pursuant to the initiative; the initiative's goals and scope, including its pilot programs with healthcare providers and patients and exploratory partnerships with local farms and producers; and the initiative serving as a platform for future innovations in healthcare.

Forward-Looking information in this news release are based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely: continued approval of the Company's activities by the relevant governmental and/or regulatory authorities; the Company's ability to carry out the stated goals of its FarmCare Health initiative; the Company's ability to maintain the initiative's alignment with the Company's commitment to holistic wellness and improvement of the overall well-being of Canadians; the Company's ability to realize upon the initiative's goal to boost the sales of farmed mushrooms of the Company; the Company's ability to maintain its mushrooms as key components of food prescriptions pursuant to the initiative; the Company's ability to carry out the initiative's goals and scope; and the Company's ability to achieve its goal of having its initiative serve as a platform for future innovations in healthcare.

Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, the Company's inability to obtain continued approval of the Company's activities by the relevant governmental and/or regulatory authorities; continued approval of the Company's activities by the relevant governmental and/or regulatory authorities; the Company's inability to carry out the stated goals of its FarmCare Health initiative; the Company's inability to maintain the initiative's alignment with the Company's commitment to holistic wellness and improvement of the overall well-being of Canadians; the Company's inability to realize upon the initiative's goal to boost the sales of farmed mushrooms of the Company; the Company's inability to maintain its mushrooms as key components of food prescriptions pursuant to the initiative; the Company's inability to carry out the initiative's goals and scope; and the Company's inability to achieve its goal of having its initiative serve as a platform for future innovations in healthcare.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements.

The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

