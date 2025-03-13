Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 13, 2025) - Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) (FSE: 4YX) (OTCQB: TRUFF) ("Red Light Holland" or the "Company"), a leader in functional mushrooms and home grow kits across North America and Europe, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, 4316747 Nova Scotia Limited o/a Happy Caps Mushroom Farms ("Happy Caps"), has received an Informal Projection Letter (IPL) from Costco Canada. The IPL outlines plans for 20,160 units of Happy Caps "Mega Block" 2kg Mushroom Home Grow Kits, with delivery scheduled for May 2 and May 7, 2025, arriving in Costco Canada stores by May 12, 2025, just ahead of the Victoria Day weekend.

Happy Caps 2kg "Mega Block" Mushroom Home Grow Kits - New Packaging/Designs

"We're thrilled with Costco Canada's continued enthusiasm," said Todd Shapiro, CEO and Director of Red Light Holland. "This IPL highlights the demand for our sustainable Happy Caps Mushroom Home Grow kits and the strength of our partnership. We're also excited to unveil our striking new packaging, designed to captivate both current and future customers!"

Featuring Shiitake, Lion's Mane, and Oyster varieties, these 2kg kits simplify eco-friendly mushroom growing at home, driving their growing popularity. The IPL ensures Happy Caps can deliver fresh, top-quality products to Costco shoppers nationwide.

Happy Caps is also pursuing further North American expansion, including a potential order with a major U.S. retailer in the near future.

About Happy Caps Mushroom Farm

Happy Caps is an urban gourmet mushroom farm specializing in quality 'grow your own mushroom kits'.

About Red Light Holland

Red Light Holland is an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth, and sale of functional mushrooms and mushroom home grow kits in North America and Europe, and a premium brand of psilocybin truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, in compliance with all applicable laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-Looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or its respective subsidiaries to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained in this news release. Examples of such information include statements with respect to: the stated plans, goals, and benefits of the partnership with Costco Canada, including the products and mushroom varieties to be offered for sale, the Costco Canada locations which the Company's products will be available for purchase, and the timelines thereof; the stated benefits of the Company's Happy Caps Mushroom Home Grow Kits; the Company's continued exploration of partnerships with major retailers across North America; and the Company's stated business plans and goals.

Forward-Looking information in this news release are based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely: continued approval of the Company's activities by the relevant governmental and/or regulatory authorities; the Company's ability to carry out its stated plans, goals, and benefits of the partnership with Costco Canada under the stated timelines; the potential that Costco Canada may not re-order Happy Caps Mushroom Grow kits including the potential of Costco Canada to cancel the order of 20,160 Mega Block Kits; and the Informal Projection Letter not being a full commitment for the Happy Caps Home Grow Kits from Costco Canada; the Company's ability to realize upon the stated benefits of the Company's Happy Caps Mushroom Home Grow Kits; the Company's ability to continue its exploration of partnerships with major retailers across North America; and the Company's ability to carry out its stated business plans and goals, including a future order from a major American retailer.

Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, the Company's inability to obtain continued approval of the Company's activities by the relevant governmental and/or regulatory authorities; the Company's inability to carry out its stated plans, goals, and benefits of the partnership with Costco Canada under the stated timelines; the Company's inability to realize upon the stated benefits of the Company's Happy Caps Mushroom Home Grow Kits; the Company's inability to continue its exploration of partnerships with major retailers across North America; the potential that Costco Canada may not follow through with the recent Informal intent letter of 20,160 kits set to be in stores nationwide in May 2025, or at a future date; and the certainty of the Informal Projection letter order for the home grow kits; and the Company's inability to carry out its stated business plans and goals.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements.

The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

