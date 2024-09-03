Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2024) - Purebread Brands Inc. (TSXV: BRED) ("Purebread" or the "Company"), Vancouver's award-winning bakery, is pleased to announce strategic partnerships with The Greater Vancouver Board of Trade, Western Canada's leading business association, and ChopValue, a pioneering circular product manufacturer transforming underutilized urban resources into climate positive wood alternatives, as part of its continued commitment to sustainable growth and community engagement.

Sustainable Partnership with ChopValue

Purebread is excited to announce a collaboration with ChopValue, a fellow Vancouver-based company renowned for its innovative approach to sustainability by engineering disposed chopsticks into premium, high-value products. ChopValue's climate positive solutions will be integrated into the design of Purebread's new bakery locations, including dining tables and the signature serving counter that showcases its delicious handmade baked goods.

ChopValue is the world's first circular economy franchise for commercialized decentralized manufacturing, with operations in 9 countries and over 80 Microfactories in development to create local impact on a global scale. Founded in 2016, ChopValue's urban harvesting approach has diverted over 170 million chopsticks from the landfill. This underutilized resource is engineered into climate positive wood alternative products with zero tradeoffs to quality or design for homes, restaurants, and businesses. ChopValue serves as a blueprint for a viable circular economy, showcasing the potential of hyperlocal business operations to drive impactful change. To learn more about their resource-efficient impact for a carbon negative future, please visit www.chopvalue.com.

ChopValue is part of the Microfactory Venture Platform (MVP) Group, committed to prioritizing climate positive materials and products whenever and wherever possible. Find out how MVP is leading the change towards a circular economy by visiting www.microfactory-venture-platform.com.

"Partnering with ChopValue aligns with our commitment to sustainability and supporting local enterprises," said Amrit Maharaj, COO of Purebread Brands Inc. "By integrating ChopValue's eco-friendly products into our store designs, we are not only reducing our environmental impact but also supporting the circular economy right here in Vancouver."

"We're incredibly excited to be part of Purebread's journey as they scale their business and expand to new locations," shared Felix Böck, Founder and CEO of ChopValue. "Purebread is more than just a bakery - it's a beloved community staple that has a way of sparking joy every time someone spots their iconic blue box. We're proud to complement Purebread's celebrated brand of baked goods with beautiful, sustainable furniture that's manufactured locally. Our goal is to create another memorable element of the Purebread brand experience that customers will recognize and appreciate."

Collaboration with the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade

In partnership with the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade (GVBOT), Purebread aims to strengthen its ties within the local business community and foster collaborative initiatives that support small businesses across the region.

Since its inception in 1887, GVBOT has been recognized as Pacific Canada's leading business association, engaging members to positively impact public policy at all levels of government and to succeed and prosper in the global economy. With a Membership whose employees comprise one third of B.C.'s workforce, they are the largest business association between Victoria and Toronto. Leveraging this collective strength, facilitating networking opportunities, and providing professional development through unique programs. In addition, GVBOT operates one of the largest events businesses in the country, providing a platform for national and international business and thought leaders to further enlighten B.C.'s business leaders.

Their Board of Directors represent 34 of Vancouver's top business leaders, and a roster of current partners that is unmatched in the sector. This partnership will allow Purebread to engage & promote high-level networking opportunities, participate in key industry events, and contribute to discussions shaping the future of business in Vancouver.

"As we expand our presence in Greater Vancouver, our relationship with GVBOT will be instrumental in helping us connect with like-minded business leaders and advocate for sustainable economic growth," said Andrew Barnes, CEO of Purebread. "We look forward to actively participating in and contributing to this vibrant business community."

"We are delighted to welcome Purebread as a member of GVBOT. Their dedication to making a positive impact in communities aligns perfectly with our priority to support and uplift local businesses. In many ways, business happens when we break bread together, and as Purebread grows, they will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in feeding the entrepreneurial spirit that drives our province," - Bridgitte Anderson, CEO and President of GVBOT.

A Commitment to Sustainable Growth

These strategic partnerships underscore Purebread's dedication to responsible growth, community involvement, and environmental stewardship. As Purebread expands to 30 locations in Greater Vancouver and Vancouver Island by the end of 2026, these collaborations will play a crucial role in ensuring that the company's growth is both sustainable and community-focused.

For more information about Purebread Bakery, please visit www.purebread.ca.

About Purebread: Purebread Brands Inc. is a growing force in commercial real estate and food technology, operating fast-casual cafes, bakeries, and shared-kitchen facilities. Purebread is committed to making a positive impact on the communities it serves.

For more information and updated investor presentation, please visit www. purebreadbrands.com .

