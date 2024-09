BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - H World Group Ltd. (HTHT) announced on Tuesday that Jun Zou will resign from his position as chief financial officer on September 4, 2024, for personal reasons.



Hui Chen, who is currently serving as chief compliance officer, will take over as CFO.



Chen had served as CFO of H World from May 2021 to December 2022 and has been serving as Chief Compliance Officer since December 2022.



