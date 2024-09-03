DJ Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 03-Sep-2024 / 17:45 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- \Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 3 September 2024 Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 26 July 2024. Ordinary shares purchased: 110,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 414.00p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 397.50p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 406.2129p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 1,831,043 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 187,215,407.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 03/09/2024

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 110,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 406.2129

Individual transactions

Transaction Number of ordinary shares price Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased Time) number venue (pence per share) 1104 408.50 08:12:07 00071212981TRLO0 XLON 1227 410.00 08:41:33 00071213449TRLO0 XLON 3085 410.00 08:41:33 00071213450TRLO0 XLON 1037 414.00 08:51:01 00071213658TRLO0 XLON 1037 413.00 08:56:51 00071213744TRLO0 XLON 1210 413.00 08:56:51 00071213745TRLO0 XLON 1073 413.00 09:26:14 00071214398TRLO0 XLON 1084 413.00 09:26:14 00071214399TRLO0 XLON 1136 413.00 09:26:14 00071214400TRLO0 XLON 36 412.50 09:29:54 00071214495TRLO0 XLON 1117 412.50 09:29:54 00071214496TRLO0 XLON 1232 412.50 09:29:54 00071214497TRLO0 XLON 1200 410.50 09:42:44 00071215205TRLO0 XLON 101 410.50 09:42:44 00071215206TRLO0 XLON 109 410.00 09:42:44 00071215207TRLO0 XLON 1083 410.00 09:42:44 00071215208TRLO0 XLON 25000 410.00 09:57:06 00071215551TRLO0 XLON 500 410.00 10:01:16 00071215645TRLO0 XLON 1283 410.00 10:01:47 00071215657TRLO0 XLON 89 410.00 10:01:47 00071215658TRLO0 XLON 1017 410.00 10:01:49 00071215670TRLO0 XLON 114 410.00 10:01:49 00071215671TRLO0 XLON 161 406.50 10:22:47 00071216528TRLO0 XLON 1227 406.50 10:29:27 00071216804TRLO0 XLON 1049 406.00 10:40:23 00071217099TRLO0 XLON 1119 406.00 10:48:23 00071217328TRLO0 XLON 218 405.50 10:51:40 00071217466TRLO0 XLON 1177 407.00 11:09:07 00071217788TRLO0 XLON 1177 406.00 11:09:07 00071217790TRLO0 XLON 1150 405.50 11:09:10 00071217797TRLO0 XLON 427 404.00 11:10:53 00071217826TRLO0 XLON 262 404.00 11:12:38 00071217849TRLO0 XLON 149 404.00 11:13:00 00071217854TRLO0 XLON 183 404.00 11:13:00 00071217855TRLO0 XLON 306 403.50 11:15:45 00071217900TRLO0 XLON 698 403.50 11:17:03 00071217966TRLO0 XLON 1221 405.00 11:43:10 00071218391TRLO0 XLON 300 405.50 11:56:46 00071218509TRLO0 XLON 300 405.50 11:56:46 00071218510TRLO0 XLON 522 405.50 11:56:46 00071218511TRLO0 XLON 1160 405.00 11:56:47 00071218512TRLO0 XLON 230 405.00 12:00:01 00071218532TRLO0 XLON 145 405.00 12:03:38 00071218581TRLO0 XLON 40 405.00 12:05:58 00071218646TRLO0 XLON 150 405.00 12:08:28 00071218697TRLO0 XLON 300 405.00 12:09:06 00071218699TRLO0 XLON 273 405.00 12:09:06 00071218700TRLO0 XLON 1001 405.50 12:23:43 00071218836TRLO0 XLON 1128 405.00 12:28:29 00071218878TRLO0 XLON 1139 405.00 12:42:28 00071219126TRLO0 XLON 1139 410.00 13:15:10 00071219613TRLO0 XLON 244 410.00 13:15:10 00071219614TRLO0 XLON 1522 410.00 13:15:10 00071219615TRLO0 XLON 312 410.00 13:15:21 00071219636TRLO0 XLON 500 410.00 13:15:21 00071219637TRLO0 XLON 390 410.00 13:15:21 00071219638TRLO0 XLON 1291 410.00 13:16:11 00071219646TRLO0 XLON 30 410.00 13:16:11 00071219647TRLO0 XLON 273 410.00 13:16:16 00071219650TRLO0 XLON 761 410.00 13:16:16 00071219651TRLO0 XLON 1171 409.50 13:16:48 00071219668TRLO0 XLON 127 409.00 13:45:17 00071220314TRLO0 XLON 1008 409.00 13:45:17 00071220315TRLO0 XLON 1124 408.50 13:55:56 00071220583TRLO0 XLON 1030 407.50 13:59:11 00071220768TRLO0 XLON 1113 407.00 13:59:12 00071220773TRLO0 XLON 97 404.50 14:15:23 00071221428TRLO0 XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 03, 2024 12:45 ET (16:45 GMT)