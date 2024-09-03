Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.09.2024
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Frankfurt
03.09.24
15:29 Uhr
4,720 Euro
-0,040
-0,84 %
03.09.2024 19:16 Uhr
Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
03-Sep-2024 / 17:45 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
\Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 3 September 2024 Numis Securities Limited 
(trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the 
Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 26 
July 2024. 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            110,000 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            414.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            397.50p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            406.2129p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 1,831,043 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 187,215,407.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 03/09/2024

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 110,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 406.2129

Individual transactions 

Transaction 
Number of ordinary shares     price      Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased                     Time)            number           venue 
                 (pence per 
                 share) 
1104               408.50      08:12:07          00071212981TRLO0      XLON 
1227               410.00      08:41:33          00071213449TRLO0      XLON 
3085               410.00      08:41:33          00071213450TRLO0      XLON 
1037               414.00      08:51:01          00071213658TRLO0      XLON 
1037               413.00      08:56:51          00071213744TRLO0      XLON 
1210               413.00      08:56:51          00071213745TRLO0      XLON 
1073               413.00      09:26:14          00071214398TRLO0      XLON 
1084               413.00      09:26:14          00071214399TRLO0      XLON 
1136               413.00      09:26:14          00071214400TRLO0      XLON 
36                412.50      09:29:54          00071214495TRLO0      XLON 
1117               412.50      09:29:54          00071214496TRLO0      XLON 
1232               412.50      09:29:54          00071214497TRLO0      XLON 
1200               410.50      09:42:44          00071215205TRLO0      XLON 
101                410.50      09:42:44          00071215206TRLO0      XLON 
109                410.00      09:42:44          00071215207TRLO0      XLON 
1083               410.00      09:42:44          00071215208TRLO0      XLON 
25000               410.00      09:57:06          00071215551TRLO0      XLON 
500                410.00      10:01:16          00071215645TRLO0      XLON 
1283               410.00      10:01:47          00071215657TRLO0      XLON 
89                410.00      10:01:47          00071215658TRLO0      XLON 
1017               410.00      10:01:49          00071215670TRLO0      XLON 
114                410.00      10:01:49          00071215671TRLO0      XLON 
161                406.50      10:22:47          00071216528TRLO0      XLON 
1227               406.50      10:29:27          00071216804TRLO0      XLON 
1049               406.00      10:40:23          00071217099TRLO0      XLON 
1119               406.00      10:48:23          00071217328TRLO0      XLON 
218                405.50      10:51:40          00071217466TRLO0      XLON 
1177               407.00      11:09:07          00071217788TRLO0      XLON 
1177               406.00      11:09:07          00071217790TRLO0      XLON 
1150               405.50      11:09:10          00071217797TRLO0      XLON 
427                404.00      11:10:53          00071217826TRLO0      XLON 
262                404.00      11:12:38          00071217849TRLO0      XLON 
149                404.00      11:13:00          00071217854TRLO0      XLON 
183                404.00      11:13:00          00071217855TRLO0      XLON 
306                403.50      11:15:45          00071217900TRLO0      XLON 
698                403.50      11:17:03          00071217966TRLO0      XLON 
1221               405.00      11:43:10          00071218391TRLO0      XLON 
300                405.50      11:56:46          00071218509TRLO0      XLON 
300                405.50      11:56:46          00071218510TRLO0      XLON 
522                405.50      11:56:46          00071218511TRLO0      XLON 
1160               405.00      11:56:47          00071218512TRLO0      XLON 
230                405.00      12:00:01          00071218532TRLO0      XLON 
145                405.00      12:03:38          00071218581TRLO0      XLON 
40                405.00      12:05:58          00071218646TRLO0      XLON 
150                405.00      12:08:28          00071218697TRLO0      XLON 
300                405.00      12:09:06          00071218699TRLO0      XLON 
273                405.00      12:09:06          00071218700TRLO0      XLON 
1001               405.50      12:23:43          00071218836TRLO0      XLON 
1128               405.00      12:28:29          00071218878TRLO0      XLON 
1139               405.00      12:42:28          00071219126TRLO0      XLON 
1139               410.00      13:15:10          00071219613TRLO0      XLON 
244                410.00      13:15:10          00071219614TRLO0      XLON 
1522               410.00      13:15:10          00071219615TRLO0      XLON 
312                410.00      13:15:21          00071219636TRLO0      XLON 
500                410.00      13:15:21          00071219637TRLO0      XLON 
390                410.00      13:15:21          00071219638TRLO0      XLON 
1291               410.00      13:16:11          00071219646TRLO0      XLON 
30                410.00      13:16:11          00071219647TRLO0      XLON 
273                410.00      13:16:16          00071219650TRLO0      XLON 
761                410.00      13:16:16          00071219651TRLO0      XLON 
1171               409.50      13:16:48          00071219668TRLO0      XLON 
127                409.00      13:45:17          00071220314TRLO0      XLON 
1008               409.00      13:45:17          00071220315TRLO0      XLON 
1124               408.50      13:55:56          00071220583TRLO0      XLON 
1030               407.50      13:59:11          00071220768TRLO0      XLON 
1113               407.00      13:59:12          00071220773TRLO0      XLON 
97                404.50      14:15:23          00071221428TRLO0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 03, 2024 12:45 ET (16:45 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
