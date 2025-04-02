Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Transaction in Own Shares 02-Apr-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 1 April 2025 Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 70,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 266.80p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 256.00p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 261.7907p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 4,941,767 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 184,104,683.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 01/04/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 70,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 261.7907

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 219 256.00 08:34:12 00074547532TRLO0 XLON 500 256.00 08:34:17 00074547538TRLO0 XLON 641 256.00 08:34:17 00074547539TRLO0 XLON 1289 256.80 08:56:54 00074548356TRLO0 XLON 300 257.60 09:15:27 00074549239TRLO0 XLON 159 257.60 09:15:27 00074549240TRLO0 XLON 22 258.00 09:19:15 00074549617TRLO0 XLON 500 261.40 09:21:45 00074549947TRLO0 XLON 796 261.40 09:21:45 00074549948TRLO0 XLON 1461 261.40 09:24:08 00074550085TRLO0 XLON 434 261.20 09:37:27 00074551333TRLO0 XLON 1109 261.20 09:37:27 00074551334TRLO0 XLON 1337 261.20 10:04:10 00074552198TRLO0 XLON 1318 261.00 10:04:29 00074552201TRLO0 XLON 1207 261.60 10:12:14 00074552435TRLO0 XLON 163 261.60 10:12:14 00074552436TRLO0 XLON 1281 261.60 10:12:14 00074552437TRLO0 XLON 91 261.60 10:12:14 00074552438TRLO0 XLON 360 261.60 10:12:21 00074552466TRLO0 XLON 897 261.60 10:12:21 00074552467TRLO0 XLON 1483 262.00 10:12:21 00074552479TRLO0 XLON 951 262.80 10:13:11 00074552541TRLO0 XLON 449 262.80 10:13:11 00074552542TRLO0 XLON 250 262.60 10:14:00 00074552554TRLO0 XLON 1005 262.60 10:14:15 00074552560TRLO0 XLON 1124 261.80 10:26:25 00074553165TRLO0 XLON 141 261.80 10:26:25 00074553166TRLO0 XLON 24 261.80 10:28:57 00074553261TRLO0 XLON 24 261.80 10:29:15 00074553286TRLO0 XLON 24 261.80 10:29:18 00074553290TRLO0 XLON 956 261.60 10:30:18 00074553341TRLO0 XLON 291 261.60 10:30:18 00074553342TRLO0 XLON 1461 262.00 10:42:37 00074554138TRLO0 XLON 1297 263.00 11:00:52 00074554818TRLO0 XLON 1177 262.80 11:00:52 00074554819TRLO0 XLON 189 262.80 11:00:52 00074554820TRLO0 XLON 1439 263.00 11:26:46 00074555362TRLO0 XLON 1210 261.80 11:49:09 00074556232TRLO0 XLON 294 262.40 12:05:58 00074556474TRLO0 XLON 10000 262.10 12:06:08 00074556485TRLO0 XLON 4208 262.20 12:16:57 00074556814TRLO0 XLON 323 262.20 12:16:57 00074556815TRLO0 XLON 330 262.20 12:16:57 00074556816TRLO0 XLON 1330 262.20 12:20:36 00074556963TRLO0 XLON 1404 263.40 12:48:54 00074558106TRLO0 XLON 207 262.00 12:55:41 00074558378TRLO0 XLON 1129 262.00 12:55:41 00074558379TRLO0 XLON 575 266.80 13:40:08 00074560584TRLO0 XLON 768 266.80 13:40:08 00074560585TRLO0 XLON 1209 266.40 13:40:08 00074560586TRLO0 XLON 1448 266.20 13:40:46 00074560660TRLO0 XLON 1422 265.60 13:58:24 00074561572TRLO0 XLON 1207 264.40 14:29:54 00074563284TRLO0 XLON 1384 264.00 14:32:48 00074563624TRLO0 XLON 23 264.00 14:32:48 00074563625TRLO0 XLON 1374 263.40 14:38:51 00074564350TRLO0 XLON 1280 261.60 14:48:52 00074565399TRLO0 XLON 1000 261.20 15:00:01 00074566204TRLO0 XLON 260 261.20 15:00:01 00074566205TRLO0 XLON 1370 260.60 15:05:10 00074566724TRLO0 XLON 147 259.20 15:21:05 00074567753TRLO0 XLON 1150 259.20 15:21:05 00074567754TRLO0 XLON 45 259.20 15:21:05 00074567755TRLO0 XLON 1361 259.20 15:35:45 00074568940TRLO0 XLON 1304 258.80 15:39:02 00074569236TRLO0 XLON 1334 260.00 15:52:57 00074570449TRLO0 XLON 842 259.60 15:56:13 00074570623TRLO0 XLON 587 259.60 15:56:16 00074570626TRLO0 XLON 845 258.60 16:05:51 00074571373TRLO0 XLON 491 258.60 16:05:51 00074571374TRLO0 XLON 861 259.40 16:17:36 00074572813TRLO0 XLON 909 259.40 16:17:36 00074572814TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

