Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Mittwoch, 02.04.2025
Der CEO kauft ein - und das gleich zweimal: Startschuss für die nächste Kursrallye?
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Stuttgart
02.04.25
08:08 Uhr
3,000 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
02.04.2025 08:33 Uhr
DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
02-Apr-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 1 April 2025 Numis Securities Limited (trading 
as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company 
("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 
2025. 
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            70,000 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            266.80p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            256.00p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            261.7907p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 4,941,767 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 184,104,683.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 01/04/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 70,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 261.7907

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
219                256.00      08:34:12          00074547532TRLO0      XLON 
500                256.00      08:34:17          00074547538TRLO0      XLON 
641                256.00      08:34:17          00074547539TRLO0      XLON 
1289               256.80      08:56:54          00074548356TRLO0      XLON 
300                257.60      09:15:27          00074549239TRLO0      XLON 
159                257.60      09:15:27          00074549240TRLO0      XLON 
22                258.00      09:19:15          00074549617TRLO0      XLON 
500                261.40      09:21:45          00074549947TRLO0      XLON 
796                261.40      09:21:45          00074549948TRLO0      XLON 
1461               261.40      09:24:08          00074550085TRLO0      XLON 
434                261.20      09:37:27          00074551333TRLO0      XLON 
1109               261.20      09:37:27          00074551334TRLO0      XLON 
1337               261.20      10:04:10          00074552198TRLO0      XLON 
1318               261.00      10:04:29          00074552201TRLO0      XLON 
1207               261.60      10:12:14          00074552435TRLO0      XLON 
163                261.60      10:12:14          00074552436TRLO0      XLON 
1281               261.60      10:12:14          00074552437TRLO0      XLON 
91                261.60      10:12:14          00074552438TRLO0      XLON 
360                261.60      10:12:21          00074552466TRLO0      XLON 
897                261.60      10:12:21          00074552467TRLO0      XLON 
1483               262.00      10:12:21          00074552479TRLO0      XLON 
951                262.80      10:13:11          00074552541TRLO0      XLON 
449                262.80      10:13:11          00074552542TRLO0      XLON 
250                262.60      10:14:00          00074552554TRLO0      XLON 
1005               262.60      10:14:15          00074552560TRLO0      XLON 
1124               261.80      10:26:25          00074553165TRLO0      XLON 
141                261.80      10:26:25          00074553166TRLO0      XLON 
24                261.80      10:28:57          00074553261TRLO0      XLON 
24                261.80      10:29:15          00074553286TRLO0      XLON 
24                261.80      10:29:18          00074553290TRLO0      XLON 
956                261.60      10:30:18          00074553341TRLO0      XLON 
291                261.60      10:30:18          00074553342TRLO0      XLON 
1461               262.00      10:42:37          00074554138TRLO0      XLON 
1297               263.00      11:00:52          00074554818TRLO0      XLON 
1177               262.80      11:00:52          00074554819TRLO0      XLON 
189                262.80      11:00:52          00074554820TRLO0      XLON 
1439               263.00      11:26:46          00074555362TRLO0      XLON 
1210               261.80      11:49:09          00074556232TRLO0      XLON 
294                262.40      12:05:58          00074556474TRLO0      XLON 
10000               262.10      12:06:08          00074556485TRLO0      XLON 
4208               262.20      12:16:57          00074556814TRLO0      XLON 
323                262.20      12:16:57          00074556815TRLO0      XLON 
330                262.20      12:16:57          00074556816TRLO0      XLON 
1330               262.20      12:20:36          00074556963TRLO0      XLON 
1404               263.40      12:48:54          00074558106TRLO0      XLON 
207                262.00      12:55:41          00074558378TRLO0      XLON 
1129               262.00      12:55:41          00074558379TRLO0      XLON 
575                266.80      13:40:08          00074560584TRLO0      XLON 
768                266.80      13:40:08          00074560585TRLO0      XLON 
1209               266.40      13:40:08          00074560586TRLO0      XLON 
1448               266.20      13:40:46          00074560660TRLO0      XLON 
1422               265.60      13:58:24          00074561572TRLO0      XLON 
1207               264.40      14:29:54          00074563284TRLO0      XLON 
1384               264.00      14:32:48          00074563624TRLO0      XLON 
23                264.00      14:32:48          00074563625TRLO0      XLON 
1374               263.40      14:38:51          00074564350TRLO0      XLON 
1280               261.60      14:48:52          00074565399TRLO0      XLON 
1000               261.20      15:00:01          00074566204TRLO0      XLON 
260                261.20      15:00:01          00074566205TRLO0      XLON 
1370               260.60      15:05:10          00074566724TRLO0      XLON 
147                259.20      15:21:05          00074567753TRLO0      XLON 
1150               259.20      15:21:05          00074567754TRLO0      XLON 
45                259.20      15:21:05          00074567755TRLO0      XLON 
1361               259.20      15:35:45          00074568940TRLO0      XLON 
1304               258.80      15:39:02          00074569236TRLO0      XLON 
1334               260.00      15:52:57          00074570449TRLO0      XLON 
842                259.60      15:56:13          00074570623TRLO0      XLON 
587                259.60      15:56:16          00074570626TRLO0      XLON 
845                258.60      16:05:51          00074571373TRLO0      XLON 
491                258.60      16:05:51          00074571374TRLO0      XLON 
861                259.40      16:17:36          00074572813TRLO0      XLON 
909                259.40      16:17:36          00074572814TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                       +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                       cosec@molten.vc 
 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
                       +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Don Harrington 
                       +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Tom Nicholson 
William Hall 
 
Sodali & Co 
Public relations               +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Elly Williamson                molten@sodali.com 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  380852 
EQS News ID:  2110176 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2110176&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 02, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
