Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Transaction in Own Shares 03-Apr-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 2 April 2025 Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 51,553 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 261.40p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 255.60p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 258.9157p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 4,933,320 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 184,053,130.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 02/04/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 51,553

Volume weighted average price (pence): 258.9157

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 1010 259.20 08:28:05 00074575251TRLO0 XLON 202 259.20 08:28:05 00074575252TRLO0 XLON 1379 258.80 08:30:32 00074575372TRLO0 XLON 1200 259.40 08:35:27 00074575749TRLO0 XLON 160 259.40 08:35:27 00074575750TRLO0 XLON 1294 259.40 08:37:27 00074575915TRLO0 XLON 378 259.00 08:42:09 00074576288TRLO0 XLON 1053 259.00 08:42:09 00074576289TRLO0 XLON 60 259.20 08:42:09 00074576290TRLO0 XLON 200 259.40 08:42:09 00074576291TRLO0 XLON 416 258.60 08:42:50 00074576369TRLO0 XLON 401 258.80 08:43:32 00074576409TRLO0 XLON 15 258.40 08:43:40 00074576411TRLO0 XLON 1274 258.40 08:44:14 00074576437TRLO0 XLON 1384 258.20 08:44:14 00074576440TRLO0 XLON 20000 258.50 08:46:17 00074576593TRLO0 XLON 1464 258.60 08:53:59 00074576920TRLO0 XLON 1151 257.60 08:56:02 00074577034TRLO0 XLON 8 257.60 08:56:02 00074577035TRLO0 XLON 188 257.60 08:56:02 00074577036TRLO0 XLON 1266 256.80 08:56:03 00074577037TRLO0 XLON 65 256.80 08:56:03 00074577038TRLO0 XLON 426 255.60 09:19:02 00074578041TRLO0 XLON 686 257.40 09:22:01 00074578144TRLO0 XLON 600 257.40 09:22:01 00074578145TRLO0 XLON 4 257.40 09:23:51 00074578302TRLO0 XLON 1401 257.60 09:59:02 00074579912TRLO0 XLON 1232 259.40 10:25:16 00074581002TRLO0 XLON 619 261.40 10:44:03 00074581555TRLO0 XLON 634 261.40 10:44:03 00074581556TRLO0 XLON 393 259.80 10:46:31 00074581753TRLO0 XLON 115 258.80 11:04:29 00074582677TRLO0 XLON 1165 258.80 11:04:29 00074582678TRLO0 XLON 1463 259.00 11:04:29 00074582679TRLO0 XLON 1464 260.40 12:04:31 00074584952TRLO0 XLON 1679 261.00 12:31:06 00074585836TRLO0 XLON 1419 260.00 12:39:26 00074586105TRLO0 XLON 1198 260.40 13:02:12 00074586690TRLO0 XLON 1251 261.40 13:27:31 00074587383TRLO0 XLON 1236 261.00 13:27:38 00074587384TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

