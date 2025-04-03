Anzeige
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Stuttgart
03.04.25
08:03 Uhr
3,140 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,1203,30009:47
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
03-Apr-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 2 April 2025 Numis Securities Limited (trading 
as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company 
("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 
2025. 
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            51,553 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            261.40p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            255.60p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            258.9157p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 4,933,320 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 184,053,130.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 02/04/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 51,553

Volume weighted average price (pence): 258.9157

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
1010               259.20      08:28:05          00074575251TRLO0      XLON 
202                259.20      08:28:05          00074575252TRLO0      XLON 
1379               258.80      08:30:32          00074575372TRLO0      XLON 
1200               259.40      08:35:27          00074575749TRLO0      XLON 
160                259.40      08:35:27          00074575750TRLO0      XLON 
1294               259.40      08:37:27          00074575915TRLO0      XLON 
378                259.00      08:42:09          00074576288TRLO0      XLON 
1053               259.00      08:42:09          00074576289TRLO0      XLON 
60                259.20      08:42:09          00074576290TRLO0      XLON 
200                259.40      08:42:09          00074576291TRLO0      XLON 
416                258.60      08:42:50          00074576369TRLO0      XLON 
401                258.80      08:43:32          00074576409TRLO0      XLON 
15                258.40      08:43:40          00074576411TRLO0      XLON 
1274               258.40      08:44:14          00074576437TRLO0      XLON 
1384               258.20      08:44:14          00074576440TRLO0      XLON 
20000               258.50      08:46:17          00074576593TRLO0      XLON 
1464               258.60      08:53:59          00074576920TRLO0      XLON 
1151               257.60      08:56:02          00074577034TRLO0      XLON 
8                 257.60      08:56:02          00074577035TRLO0      XLON 
188                257.60      08:56:02          00074577036TRLO0      XLON 
1266               256.80      08:56:03          00074577037TRLO0      XLON 
65                256.80      08:56:03          00074577038TRLO0      XLON 
426                255.60      09:19:02          00074578041TRLO0      XLON 
686                257.40      09:22:01          00074578144TRLO0      XLON 
600                257.40      09:22:01          00074578145TRLO0      XLON 
4                 257.40      09:23:51          00074578302TRLO0      XLON 
1401               257.60      09:59:02          00074579912TRLO0      XLON 
1232               259.40      10:25:16          00074581002TRLO0      XLON 
619                261.40      10:44:03          00074581555TRLO0      XLON 
634                261.40      10:44:03          00074581556TRLO0      XLON 
393                259.80      10:46:31          00074581753TRLO0      XLON 
115                258.80      11:04:29          00074582677TRLO0      XLON 
1165               258.80      11:04:29          00074582678TRLO0      XLON 
1463               259.00      11:04:29          00074582679TRLO0      XLON 
1464               260.40      12:04:31          00074584952TRLO0      XLON 
1679               261.00      12:31:06          00074585836TRLO0      XLON 
1419               260.00      12:39:26          00074586105TRLO0      XLON 
1198               260.40      13:02:12          00074586690TRLO0      XLON 
1251               261.40      13:27:31          00074587383TRLO0      XLON 
1236               261.00      13:27:38          00074587384TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                       +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                       cosec@molten.vc 
 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
                       +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Don Harrington 
                       +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Tom Nicholson 
William Hall 
 
Sodali & Co 
Public relations               +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Elly Williamson                molten@sodali.com 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  380990 
EQS News ID:  2110890 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2110890&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 03, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
