Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2024) - SinglePoint Inc. (CBOE: SING), a renewable energy company, provides update regarding the current common shares outstanding as a result of the distribution of additional common shares to preserve round lot shareholders to shareholders of record as of August 15, 2024.

According to the report received by the Company's Transfer Agent from the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation ("DTCC") with an effective date of August 23, 2024, the Company was instructed to issue shares for the round up quantity of 11,303,629. The shares posted on August 27, 2024, to existing shareholders of record.

The round up quantities were issued as a result of the special circumstance authorized by the Board of Directors to preserve the Company's Round Lot Shareholders1 which rounded certain shareholders up to a post reverse split2 adjusted 100 shares of common stock. Additionally, the Company rounded to the nearest whole share to assure that there were no fractional shares3 issued.

SinglePoint Inc. (CBOE: SING) (#)









Common Stock Outstanding 368,976

Post 1-for-100 Reverse Split

August 15, 2024

Adjusted Shares Debt Conversions/Cancellations 199,000

August 15, 2024 to August 28, 2024







Shares Issued per DTCC Round Up Report 11,303,629

August 26, 2024

Total Shares Outstanding per Transfer Agent 11,871,605¹

Registrar Control Report

August 29, 2024







¹ Total outstanding shares may not include DTCC Requests received after August 27, 2024









SinglePoint Inc (CBOE: SING) DTCC - Round Up Quantity Report





Shareholder Record Date: 8/15/2024



DTCC Shareholder Distribution Request: 8/26/2024





















Shares Issued Per DTCC Round Up Requests



Fifth Third Bank. The 99.0



Principal Bank 99.0



ETC BROKERAGE SERVICES, LLC 99.0



Wedbush Securities. Inc. 99.0



D.A. Davidson & Co. 99.0



MURIEL SIEBERT & CO., LLC. 99.0



Baird (Robert W.)& Co. Incorporated 99.0



Cetera Investment Services LLC 99.0



State Street Bank and Trust Company 99.0



U.S. Bank N.A. 99.0



Mackie Research Capital Corporation/CDS 99.0



PI Financial Corp./CDS 99.0



Citigroup Global Mrkts Inc/Correspondent Clearing 99.0



SEI Investments Inc (2663) 99.0



Northern Trust 99.0



BAML 99.0



Janney Montgomery Scott Inc. 99.0



JP MORGAN CHASE 99.0



Oppenheimer 199.0



UBS Financial Services 199.0



Raymond James 899.0



Edward Jones 499.0



COR Clearing LLC 699.0



LPL Financial Corporation 1,199.0



WEDBUSH SECURITIES INC./P3 99.0



First Clearing. LLC (Wells Fargo Advisors) 1,399.0



HRT FINANCIAL LP 99.0



Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company 99.0



UBS Securities LLC/Securities Lending 99.0



Citadel Securities LLC 99.0



SG Americas Securities LLC 98.0



BARCLAYS BANK PLC (NEW YORK BRANCH) 96.0



Canaccord Genuity Corp./CDS 94.0



Credential Securities Inc./CDS 2,994.0



Ameriprise Enterprise Investment Services Inc. 3,700.0



Stifel. Nicolaus & Company Incorporated 89.0



US Bancorp Investments. Inc. 73.0



Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. 71.0



CI Investment Services Inc 56.0



Clear Street 54.0



Hilltop Securities. Inc. 49.0



Canadian Depository for Securities Limited 35.0



Wilson-Davis & Co.. Inc. 9.0



CIBC World Markets Inc. /CDS 2,499.0



NBCN Inc. /CDS 6,609.0



MERRILL LYNCH 499.0



Scotia Capital Inc. /CDS 10,335.0



RBC Dominion Securities. Inc. /CDS 29,305.0



Desjardins Securities Inc. /CDS 3,395.0



BNP Paribas, New York Branch/Custody/Client Assets 853.0



Vanguard Marketing Corporation- Brokerage 114,435.0



Pershing LLC 66,356.0



BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. /CDS 7,900.0



Velocity Clearing, LLC 598.0



Alpaca Securities LLC 1.0



TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. /CDS 51,939.0



Questrade 27,349.0



BEAR STEARNS 466,971.0



BANK OF NY MELLON 646.0



RBC Capital Markets Corporation 1,679.0



TradeStation Securities. Inc. 6,072.0



Bank of America / Merrill Lynch 35,270.0



Citi 1,491.0



Apex Clearing Corp 2,482,320.0



Vision Financial markets LLC 610.0



Interactive Brokers LLC 23,485.0



FUTU Clearing Inc 11,564.0



NFS 3,329,498.0



Morgan Stanley 629,900.0



Robinhood Securities 1,272,613.0



Charles Schwab 2,704,649.0











Total 11,303,629









DTCC Shareholder Distribution Request: 8/27/2024













Round Up





Quantity



Instinet 99.0















Total 99

DTCC Shareholder Distribution Request: 8/28/2024













Round Up





Quantity



AEIS INC 91.0



Edward Jones 100.0



Apex 15,348.0















Total 15,539

DTCC Shareholder Distribution Request: 8/29/2024















Round Up





Quantity



AXOS 99.0



JONES E D 100.0



LPL LLC 99.0



WELLS CLRG 99.0



UBS FINAN 99.0



JMS LLC 99.0



OPPENHEIME 99.0



RAYMOND 99.0



AEIS INC. 91.0



JPMCBNA 99.0



NRTHRN TR 99.0



CRED/CDS** 94.0



BRCNY/LNBR 96.0















Total 1,272

About SinglePoint Inc.



SinglePoint Inc. is a renewable energy and sustainable lifestyle company focused on providing environmentally friendly energy efficiencies and healthy living solutions. SinglePoint is initially focused on building the largest network of renewable energy solutions and modernizing the traditional solar and energy storage model. The Company is also actively exploring future growth opportunities in air purification, electric vehicle charging, solar as a subscription service, and additional energy efficiencies that enhance sustainability and a healthier life. For more information, visit the Company's website (www.singlepoint.com).

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes "forward-looking statements". These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of SinglePoint's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential plans and objectives of the Company, the use of proceeds, anticipated growth and future expansion, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

________________________

1 A round lot refers to a standard trading order of securities. Round lots can consist of 100 or any multiple of 100 units of securities.

2 The Company completed a 100-for-1 Reverse Split on August 15, 2024.

3 A fractional share is a portion of an equity stock that is less than one full share. Fractional shares often result from stock splits, which don't always result in an even number of shares.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/222031

SOURCE: Hawk Point Media Group.