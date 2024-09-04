Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2024) - SinglePoint Inc. (CBOE: SING), a renewable energy company, provides update regarding the current common shares outstanding as a result of the distribution of additional common shares to preserve round lot shareholders to shareholders of record as of August 15, 2024.
According to the report received by the Company's Transfer Agent from the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation ("DTCC") with an effective date of August 23, 2024, the Company was instructed to issue shares for the round up quantity of 11,303,629. The shares posted on August 27, 2024, to existing shareholders of record.
The round up quantities were issued as a result of the special circumstance authorized by the Board of Directors to preserve the Company's Round Lot Shareholders1 which rounded certain shareholders up to a post reverse split2 adjusted 100 shares of common stock. Additionally, the Company rounded to the nearest whole share to assure that there were no fractional shares3 issued.
|SinglePoint Inc. (CBOE: SING)
|(#)
|Common Stock Outstanding
|368,976
|Post 1-for-100 Reverse Split
|August 15, 2024
|Adjusted Shares Debt Conversions/Cancellations
|199,000
|August 15, 2024 to August 28, 2024
|Shares Issued per DTCC Round Up Report
|11,303,629
|August 26, 2024
|Total Shares Outstanding per Transfer Agent
|11,871,605¹
|Registrar Control Report
|August 29, 2024
|¹ Total outstanding shares may not include DTCC Requests received after August 27, 2024
|SinglePoint Inc (CBOE: SING)
|DTCC - Round Up Quantity Report
|Shareholder Record Date:
|8/15/2024
|DTCC Shareholder Distribution Request:
|8/26/2024
|
|
|Shares Issued Per DTCC Round Up Requests
|Fifth Third Bank. The
|99.0
|Principal Bank
|99.0
|ETC BROKERAGE SERVICES, LLC
|99.0
|Wedbush Securities. Inc.
|99.0
|D.A. Davidson & Co.
|99.0
|MURIEL SIEBERT & CO., LLC.
|99.0
|Baird (Robert W.)& Co. Incorporated
|99.0
|Cetera Investment Services LLC
|99.0
|State Street Bank and Trust Company
|99.0
|U.S. Bank N.A.
|99.0
|Mackie Research Capital Corporation/CDS
|99.0
|PI Financial Corp./CDS
|99.0
|Citigroup Global Mrkts Inc/Correspondent Clearing
|99.0
|SEI Investments Inc (2663)
|99.0
|Northern Trust
|99.0
|BAML
|99.0
|Janney Montgomery Scott Inc.
|99.0
|JP MORGAN CHASE
|99.0
|Oppenheimer
|199.0
|UBS Financial Services
|199.0
|Raymond James
|899.0
|Edward Jones
|499.0
|COR Clearing LLC
|699.0
|LPL Financial Corporation
|1,199.0
|WEDBUSH SECURITIES INC./P3
|99.0
|First Clearing. LLC (Wells Fargo Advisors)
|1,399.0
|HRT FINANCIAL LP
|99.0
|Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company
|99.0
|UBS Securities LLC/Securities Lending
|99.0
|Citadel Securities LLC
|99.0
|SG Americas Securities LLC
|98.0
|BARCLAYS BANK PLC (NEW YORK BRANCH)
|96.0
|Canaccord Genuity Corp./CDS
|94.0
|Credential Securities Inc./CDS
|2,994.0
|Ameriprise Enterprise Investment Services Inc.
|3,700.0
|Stifel. Nicolaus & Company Incorporated
|89.0
|US Bancorp Investments. Inc.
|73.0
|Cantor Fitzgerald & Co.
|71.0
|CI Investment Services Inc
|56.0
|Clear Street
|54.0
|Hilltop Securities. Inc.
|49.0
|Canadian Depository for Securities Limited
|35.0
|Wilson-Davis & Co.. Inc.
|9.0
|CIBC World Markets Inc. /CDS
|2,499.0
|NBCN Inc. /CDS
|6,609.0
|MERRILL LYNCH
|499.0
|Scotia Capital Inc. /CDS
|10,335.0
|RBC Dominion Securities. Inc. /CDS
|29,305.0
|Desjardins Securities Inc. /CDS
|3,395.0
|BNP Paribas, New York Branch/Custody/Client Assets
|853.0
|Vanguard Marketing Corporation- Brokerage
|114,435.0
|Pershing LLC
|66,356.0
|BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. /CDS
|7,900.0
|Velocity Clearing, LLC
|598.0
|Alpaca Securities LLC
|1.0
|TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. /CDS
|51,939.0
|Questrade
|27,349.0
|BEAR STEARNS
|466,971.0
|BANK OF NY MELLON
|646.0
|RBC Capital Markets Corporation
|1,679.0
|TradeStation Securities. Inc.
|6,072.0
|Bank of America / Merrill Lynch
|35,270.0
|Citi
|1,491.0
|Apex Clearing Corp
|2,482,320.0
|Vision Financial markets LLC
|610.0
|Interactive Brokers LLC
|23,485.0
|FUTU Clearing Inc
|11,564.0
|NFS
|3,329,498.0
|Morgan Stanley
|629,900.0
|Robinhood Securities
|1,272,613.0
|Charles Schwab
|2,704,649.0
|Total
|11,303,629
|DTCC Shareholder Distribution Request:
|8/27/2024
|
|Round Up
|Quantity
|Instinet
|99.0
|
|Total
|99
|DTCC Shareholder Distribution Request:
|8/28/2024
|
|Round Up
|Quantity
|AEIS INC
|91.0
|Edward Jones
|100.0
|Apex
|15,348.0
|Total
|15,539
|DTCC Shareholder Distribution Request:
|8/29/2024
|
|Round Up
|Quantity
|AXOS
|99.0
|JONES E D
|100.0
|LPL LLC
|99.0
|WELLS CLRG
|99.0
|UBS FINAN
|99.0
|JMS LLC
|99.0
|OPPENHEIME
|99.0
|RAYMOND
|99.0
|AEIS INC.
|91.0
|JPMCBNA
|99.0
|NRTHRN TR
|99.0
|CRED/CDS**
|94.0
|BRCNY/LNBR
|96.0
|
|Total
|1,272
About SinglePoint Inc.
SinglePoint Inc. is a renewable energy and sustainable lifestyle company focused on providing environmentally friendly energy efficiencies and healthy living solutions. SinglePoint is initially focused on building the largest network of renewable energy solutions and modernizing the traditional solar and energy storage model. The Company is also actively exploring future growth opportunities in air purification, electric vehicle charging, solar as a subscription service, and additional energy efficiencies that enhance sustainability and a healthier life. For more information, visit the Company's website (www.singlepoint.com).
Investor Relations Contact:
SinglePoint Inc
investor@singlepoint.com
888-682-7464
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release includes "forward-looking statements". These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of SinglePoint's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.
Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential plans and objectives of the Company, the use of proceeds, anticipated growth and future expansion, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.
There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.
Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.
________________________
1 A round lot refers to a standard trading order of securities. Round lots can consist of 100 or any multiple of 100 units of securities.
2 The Company completed a 100-for-1 Reverse Split on August 15, 2024.
3 A fractional share is a portion of an equity stock that is less than one full share. Fractional shares often result from stock splits, which don't always result in an even number of shares.
