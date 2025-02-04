Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2025) - SinglePoint Inc (OTC Pink: SING) subsidiary Boston Solar is excited to announce the success of over $4 million in commercial and residential solar contracts in January. The Company has recently closed two significant commercial projects totaling $3.6 million, in addition to securing more than $1 million in residential sales year-to-date.

"In the past year, Boston Solar has seen a dramatic increase in lead volume and project closures, thanks to a revamped marketing strategy. The sales team has consistently exceeded expectations, converting over 30% of the leads into closed projects. "We are continually exploring and testing new marketing channels to aggressively expand our reach, and we expect this momentum to continue with sustained lead growth throughout 2025," said Mike Morlino, President of Boston Solar.

Despite market challenges and the ongoing need for growth capital to support new sales, the Boston Solar team has remained resilient, successfully driving business forward. Furthermore, operational overhead reductions have contributed to the overall efficiency of the company, ensuring continued success and growth.

In 2025, the solar energy industry is poised for substantial growth, driven by continued advancements in technology, increasing governmental support, and heightened global demand for clean energy solutions. With the cost of solar panels continuing to fall, coupled with efficiency improvements and energy storage innovations, solar power is becoming more accessible and cost-effective for both residential and commercial applications. Governments worldwide are ramping up their commitments to decarbonize, with many countries enacting more aggressive renewable energy targets, tax incentives, and subsidies. Additionally, as businesses and individuals alike seek to reduce their grid reliance and curb their energy costs, solar energy adoption is expected to surge, leading to significant investments in solar projects, grid integration, and community-based solar programs.

Boston Solar is positioning itself for continued expansion through the Northeast growing its geographic footprint North and West of Boston to reach more of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. With strong state support for low income and multi-family housing utilizing solar Boston Solar has secured multiple partnership with development groups to become the preferred installation partner on these larger renewable energy projects.

About Boston Solar

Boston Solar is a subsidiary of SinglePoint Inc. (OTC Pink: SING). Since its founding in 2011, Boston Solar has installed more than 6,000 residential and commercial solar arrays, powering thousands of homes and businesses in New England, primarily in Massachusetts. The mission of Boston Solar is to provide superior clean energy products, exceptional customer service, and the highest-quality artistry in residential and commercial installations.

Boston Solar has accumulated several distinctions of recognition of the company's outstanding triumphs:

- Honored with Guildmaster Award from GuildQuality, the award acknowledged how Boston Solar demonstrated exceptional customer service within the residential construction industry.

- Named a Top Solar Contractor by Solar Power World magazine for five consecutive years.

- Recognized by the Boston Business Journal's "Largest Clean Energy Companies in Massachusetts" list.

Boston Solar is a Solar Energy Business Association of New England (SEBANE) member. The company is headquartered at 12 Gill St. Suite - 5650 Woburn, MA 01801. Learn more at: www.bostonsolar.us.

About SinglePoint Inc.

SinglePoint Inc. is a renewable energy and sustainable lifestyle company focused on providing environmentally friendly energy efficiencies and healthy living solutions. SinglePoint is initially focused on building the largest network of renewable energy solutions and modernizing the traditional solar and energy storage model. The Company is also actively exploring future growth opportunities in air purification, electric vehicle charging, solar as a subscription service, and additional energy efficiencies that enhance sustainability and a healthier life. For more information, visit the Company's website (www.singlepoint.com).

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential plans and objectives of the Company, the use of proceeds, anticipated growth and future expansion, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/239514

SOURCE: Hawk Point Media Group.