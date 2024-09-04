

Green & Smart Building Business Concept

TOKYO, Sept 4, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501) and Hitachi Building Systems, Co., Ltd. today announced that they have newly developed a new model of BuilMirai building IoT solution for small and medium-sized(1) buildings (hereafter, the solutions). The solutions are included in the Lumada(2), improve building management efficiency, maintain and improve operational quality, and enhance user comfort. By launching the solutions, Hitachi and Hitachi Building Systems strengthen their green & smart building business.The solutions are a package of solutions required by small and medium-sized buildings based on the technology, experience, and know-how that Hitachi has accumulated through the development and provision of BuilMirai for large buildings. Hitachi Building Systems will provide the solutions as a service. As a first step, from November 2024, Hitachi Building Systems will begin offering three solutions, all available via smartphones, to pass through security points at apartments, monitor building facilities for malfunctions, and monitor security camera imagery. The company will offer the solutions via monthly subscriptions that customers can select as needed, reducing their investment burden and supporting the GX and DX of small and medium-sized buildings.In the future, Hitachi and Hitachi Building Systems will continue to expand and enhance their menu of solutions and promote the development of a global standard model of BuilMirai in collaboration with GlobalLogic Inc., a Hitachi group company and will accelerate the global expansion of the green & smart building business.In recent years, a variety of social issues and needs have emerged against a backdrop of the rising prices of raw materials and energy, soaring labor costs, labor shortages, and climate change associated with global warming. In the building-related field as well, there has been a significant increase in interest in creating new value for buildings in response to changes in office demand, improving the efficiency of building management, and responding to environmental issues such as the more efficient use of energy.In large-scale redevelopment projects, there is a growing trend of building dedicated smart building systems to address these challenges. However, for small and medium-sized buildings, which are the majority of buildings in Japan, it is difficult to implement GX and DX initiatives due to budget constraints, including installation cost, and there is a dearth of systematic solutions suitable for small and medium-sized buildings.Hitachi has been selling the BuilMirai building IoT solution that serves as a platform for green & smart buildings, to large buildings to date. BuilMirai has been chosen to be the building OS(3) for flagship projects such as BLUE FRONT SHIBAURA (Shibaura Project), and Hitachi and Hitachi Building Systems has developed the solutions to meet the GX and DX needs of small and medium-sized buildings.Overview and Features of the SolutionsThe first in a series of BuilMirai models for small and medium-sized buildings is a set of as-a-service solutions: a security solution that enables security points in apartments to be controlled remotely, a building facility management solution that enables building facilities such as water tanks, pumps, and power receiving and transforming equipment to be monitored remotely, and a monitoring solution that enables security camera imagery from multiple locations to be remotely monitored.1. Very convenient use via smartphonesAll of the solutions can be easily used via a smartphone by apartment residents and building managers at any time and any place.2. Subscriptions allow users to select the solutions they need, reducing the investment burdenCustomers can select the solutions they need and subscribe to the service on a monthly basis, reducing the investment burden.3. Improved security and comfort of apartmentsThe security solution enables users to unlock security points such as entrances and elevators using a smartphone and call the elevator car to the entrance floor. In addition, guests and couriers can be pre-registered to ensure smooth entry by verifying their GPS location and conducting a one-time authentication.The monitoring solution also allows users to remotely unlock entrance security points while viewing security camera images in real time using a smartphone and to record visitors.Hitachi's Green & Smart Building Business InitiativesHitachi and Hitachi Building Systems are global providers of maintenance services utilizing digital technologies such as IoT and AI for more than one million elevators, escalators and other building equipment, taking advantage of more than 2,000 business bases. Leveraging this strength, they help buildings become smarter and more environmentally responsive. The BuilMirai building IoT solution is provided as a platform for green & smart buildings, connecting various building facilities and systems to enable centralized management, analysis, and control of data. This will help improve the efficiency of building management, maintain and improve the quality of operations, and enhance the comfort of users.Hitachi and Hitachi Building Systems are also strengthening their building equipment and systems business, which is a part of their green & smart buildings business. In April 2024, they consolidated the access control system business of the Hitachi Group into the Building Systems Business Unit of Hitachi, which includes Hitachi Building Systems, to strengthen its structure.In the air conditioning equipment business, Hitachi Building Systems and Hitachi Global Life Solutions, Inc. (hereafter Hitachi GLS), which provides air conditioning equipment and the air conditioning IoT solution "exiida," have been strengthening their collaboration since 2022. On July 23, 2024 through the capital restructuring of the air conditioning joint venture announced by Hitachi and Hitachi GLS(4), the Hitachi Group as a whole will accelerate its deployment of solutions in growth areas such as data centers, where demand is expanding in line with the rapid spread of generative AI, and green buildings, where demand is growing due to shortages of power supplies .(1) Lumada: Hitachi's advanced digital solutions and services for turning data into insights that drive the digital transformation of social infrastructure.(2) Buildings with a total floor area of 3,000 m2 or less.Background Behind the Development of the Solutions(3) Building OS: A data integration platform that standardizes data by treating assets in a building as abstract digital assets, and accelerates application development by linking building facilities to a variety of services.(4) News release dated July 23, 2024 titled Hitachi to Announce Capital Reorganization of Air Conditioning Joint VentureIntroduction at Hitachi Social Innovation Forum 2024 JAPANThis solution will be showcased at "Hitachi Social Innovation Forum 2024 JAPAN" held from September 4th (Wed) to 5th (Thu) in Tokyo.Learn more about the solution at the exhibition "EX03-01: Hitachi's Smart Building Solutions to Enrich the Everyday Lives of People Living in Buildings." Security solutions (Smart Security) and monitoring solutions (Smart Monitoring) will be presented.For more information on "Hitachi Social Innovation Forum 2024 JAPAN", please visit the official website at: www.service.event.hitachi/en/regist/About Hitachi, Ltd.Hitachi drives Social Innovation Business, creating a sustainable society through the use of data and technology. We solve customers' and society's challenges with Lumada solutions leveraging IT, OT (Operational Technology) and products. Hitachi operates under the 3 business sectors of "Digital Systems & Services" - supporting our customers' digital transformation; "Green Energy & Mobility" - contributing to a decarbonized society through energy and railway systems, and "Connective Industries" - connecting products through digital technology to provide solutions in various industries. Driven by Digital, Green, and Innovation, we aim for growth through co-creation with our customers. The company's revenues as 3 sectors for fiscal year 2023 (ended March 31, 2024) totaled 8,564.3 billion yen, with 573 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 270,000 employees worldwide. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at www.hitachi.com.Source: Hitachi, Ltd.Copyright 2024 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.