Siegfried AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
EGS Beteiligungen AG exercised its right to convert also the second of the two convertible bonds issued in December 2020 with a coupon of 1.15% and a nominal value of CHF 40m into shares of Siegfried Holding AG. EGS Beteiligungen AG will receive 48'054 shares and as a result will increase its stake in Siegfried from 6.2% to about 7.2% registered shares. The shares will be delivered from Siegfried's treasury shares without issuance of new shares.
About Siegfried
The Siegfried Group is a global life sciences company with sites in Switzerland, Germany, Spain, France, Malta, the USA and China. In 2023, the company achieved sales of CHF 1.272 billion and employed on 31.12.2023 more than 3'700 people at twelve sites on three continents. Siegfried Holding AG is publicly listed on SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: SFZN).
Siegfried is active in manufacturing pharmaceutical APIs (and their intermediates) as well as drug products (tablets, capsules, sterile vials, ampoules, cartridges and ointments) for the pharmaceutical industry and provides development services.
Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
expect more
Siegfried AG
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Siegfried AG
|Untere Brühlstrasse 4
|4800 Zofingen
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 62 746 11 11
|E-mail:
|info@siegfried.ch
|Internet:
|https://www.siegfried.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0014284498
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1980861
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
1980861 04-Sep-2024 CET/CEST