The 122nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Siegfried Holding AG held in the Stadtsaal Zofingen was attended by 192 shareholders representing more than 54% of the share capital. The AGM passed the following resolutions:
The Chairman of the Board also provided a statement on Siegfried's exposure to the US tariffs. In 2024, Siegfried generated 20% of its revenue with American customers. Most of this revenue was produced at the three manufacturing locations in the U.S. Slightly more than 20% of this amount was imported into the U.S. Most of these imports are picked up by customers directly at the manufacturing sites or they are exempt from tariffs. As of today, the sales amount subject to potential tariffs is less than CHF 10 million.
At today's 122nd Annual General Meeting, Siegfried Holding AG's shareholders approved all proposals of the Board of Directors. They approved to increase the distribution to shareholders by CHF 0.20 to CHF 3.80 per share by way of a reduction in the par value of each share. The shareholders also approved a 1:10 share split.
About Siegfried
Siegfried is active in manufacturing pharmaceutical APIs (and their intermediates) as well as drug products (tablets, capsules, sterile vials, ampoules, cartridges and ointments) for the pharmaceutical industry and provides development services.
