IRLAB Therapeutics: IRLAB is Granted Additional Patent for Drug Candidate Mesdopetam that Expands its Patent Protection

GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2024 / IRLAB Therapeutics (STO:IRLAB-A)(FRA:6IRA) Gothenburg, Sweden, September 4, 2024 - IRLAB Therapeutics AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: IRLAB A), a company discovering and developing novel treatments for Parkinson's disease, today announced that the company has been granted a new patent in Europe, which includes a new salt of mesdopetam used throughout the clinical development process and the process of its preparation. The patent that has now been granted extends the already strong patent protection for mesdopetam, the company's most advanced project.

"The already strong patent protection for mesdopetam is now expanded with a patent, EP3976581B1, which protects the active pharmaceutical ingredient of mesdopetam used in clinical development. With the extended protection, there is potential to extend market exclusivity for mesdopetam right up to the early 2040s, which is incredibly positive for the value of mesdopetam," said Kristina Torfgård, CEO of IRLAB.

Mesdopetam has a vast clinical potential for unmet medical needs in Parkinson's disease. The drug candidate is intended to treat people with Parkinson's who develop levodopa induced dyskinesias (PD-LIDs), which is more than 30 percent of all people living with Parkinson's. This equates to more than 1.5 million affected individuals in the eight major markets worldwide.

Mesdopetam has previously been granted a family of substance patents in all major markets worldwide. The newly approved patent covers a salt of mesdopetam which is used in the formulations in the ongoing clinical development. The patent expires in 2040. With the potential grant of a supplementary protection certificate (SPC) exclusivity can reach into the early 2040s.

For more information

Kristina Torfgård, CEO

Phone: +46 730 60 70 99

E-mail: kristina.torfgard@irlab.se

About mesdopetam

The investigational drug mesdopetam (IRL790), a dopamine D3 receptor antagonist, is being developed as a treatment for Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesias (PD-LIDs). The objective is to improve the quality of life for people living with Parkinson's and having a severe form of involuntary movements commonly occurring after chronic levodopa treatment. Around 25-40 percent of all people being treated for Parkinson's develop LIDs, which equates to approximately 1.4-2.3 million people in the eight major markets globally (China, EU5, Japan and the US). Mesdopetam has also potential as a treatment for Parkinson's disease Psychosis (PD-P), and other neurological conditions such as tardive dyskinesia, representing an even larger market. The Phase Ib and Phase IIa studies showed a good safety and tolerability profile as well as proof-of-concept with potential for a better anti-dyskinetic effect compared with current treatment options. A Phase IIb study, completed in 2023, showed that mesdopetam has a dose-dependent anti-dyskinetic and anti-parkinsonian effect in combination with a tolerability and safety profile on par with placebo. The mesdopetam program is now undergoing preparations for Phase III.

About IRLAB

IRLAB discovers and develops a portfolio of transformative treatments for all stages of Parkinson's disease. The company originates from Nobel Laureate Prof Arvid Carlsson's research group and the discovery of a link between brain neurotransmitter disorders and brain diseases. Mesdopetam (IRL790), under development for treating levodopa-induced dyskinesias, has completed Phase IIb and is in preparation for Phase III. Pirepemat (IRL752), currently in Phase IIb, is being evaluated for its effect on balance and fall frequency in Parkinson's disease. IRL757, a compound being developed for the treatment of apathy in neurodegenerative disorders, is in Phase I. In addition, the company is developing two preclinical programs, IRL942 and IRL1117, towards Phase I studies. IRLAB's pipeline has been generated by the company's proprietary systems biology-based research platform Integrative Screening Process (ISP). Headquartered in Sweden, IRLAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IRLAB A). For more information, please visit www.irlab.se.

