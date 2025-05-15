IRLAB Therapeutics: IRLAB to Present at BioStock Global Forum 2025

GOTHENBURG, SE / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2025 / IRLAB Therapeutics (STO:IRLAB-A)(FRA:6IRA) - Gothenburg, Sweden, May 15, 2025 - IRLAB Therapeutics AB (Nasdaq Stockholm:IRLAB A), a company that discovers and develops new treatments for Parkinson's disease, today announces that CEO Kristina Torfgård will present IRLAB to potential partners and specialist investors at BioStock Global Forum 2025. The event will take place on May 20-21 in Lund, Sweden.

Both Swedish and international investors, as well as prospective partners in the pharmaceutical industry, will participate in the meeting. This provides the company with an excellent opportunity to broaden its network and forge new connections.

Kristina Torfgård, CEO, will present the company at 15:30 CEST on May 21. IRLAB's presentation will be filmed and made available afterward on Biostock's website and social media.

More information about the meeting: https://www.biostock.se/globalforum2025/

For more information

Kristina Torfgård, CEO

Phone: +46 730 60 70 99

E-mail: kristina.torfgard@irlab.se

About IRLAB

IRLAB discovers and develops a portfolio of transformative treatments for all stages of Parkinson's disease. The company originates from Nobel Laureate Prof Arvid Carlsson's research group and the discovery of a link between brain neurotransmitter disorders and brain diseases. Mesdopetam (IRL790), under development for treating levodopa-induced dyskinesias, has completed Phase IIb and is in preparation for Phase III. Pirepemat (IRL752), currently in Phase IIb, is being evaluated for its effect on balance and fall frequency in Parkinson's disease. IRL757, a compound being developed for the treatment of apathy in neurodegenerative disorders, is in Phase I. In addition, the company is developing two preclinical programs, IRL942 and IRL1117, towards Phase I studies. IRLAB's pipeline has been generated by the company's proprietary systems biology-based research platform Integrative Screening Process (ISP). Headquartered in Sweden, IRLAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IRLAB A). For more information, please visit www.irlab.se .

IRLAB to Present at BioStock Global Forum 2025

