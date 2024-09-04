Regulatory News:

Winamp, a subsidiary of Llama Group SA (Paris: ALLAM) (Brussels: ALLAM), is unveiling its new 'Winamp for Creator' platform, designed to transform the music industry radically. The platform integrates a complete solution for artists and labels to generate revenue and maximize their impact. It brings together all the essential services, from digital distribution to the latest innovations, such as NFT creation and advanced copyright management.

Winamp for Creator embodies the future of music by offering artists unrivaled power to manage their careers. It enables them to connect directly with their fans, create subscriptions, and secure their income via a single, intuitive platform.

'We aim to give artists and labels a platform that is focused initially on capturing different types of revenue and creating a team of collaborators. Before the end of the year, we will be adding various marketing and promotional services, such as centralized management of social networks and the creation of websites and mobile applications. Next up will be performance analysis tools. We aim to provide a comprehensive, integrated management tool that will help you perform effectively in a constantly evolving environment, explains Alexandre Saboundjian, CEO of Winamp.

The legendary Winamp player will also continue its metamorphosis. A new mobile version will be launched at the beginning of September, followed by the opening of the source code for the historic Winamp Legacy version on 21 September, giving the developer community the opportunity to play an active part in the evolution of the player that has marked the history of digital music.

Winamp aims to become a key player in the industry, looking to the future with an innovative technological vision.

About Llama Group

Llama Group is a pioneer and leader in the digital music industry. With extensive expertise across various sectors, the group owns the iconic Winamp platform, the Bridger copyright management company, and the Jamendo music licensing company.

Llama Group's ambition is to build the future of the music industry through sustained investment in a range of innovative solutions and in the talent and skills of people who love music.

The group stands by its brand values: empowerment, access, simplicity, and fairness.

Winamp's vision is a world where a cutting-edge music platform connects artists and their fans like never before.

Bridger's mission is to support songwriters and composers by providing a simple and innovative solution for collecting royalties.

Jamendo enables independent artists to generate additional income through commercial licenses.

Finally, Hotmix offers a bouquet of more than sixty thematic and free digital radio stations.

