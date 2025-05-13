Regulatory News:

The Board of Directors of Llama Group SA (Paris: ALLAM) (Brussels: ALLAM) (the "Company") is pleased to invite shareholders, holders of convertible bonds and holders of subscription rights to attend the ordinary general meeting of shareholders which will take place on Wednesday, May 28, 2025 at 10:00 a.m.(Belgian time) at the Company's registered office

Agenda and proposed decisions:

Review of the management report of the board of directors and the auditor's report on the annual accounts for the financial year ending December 31, 2024.



Approval of the annual accounts for the financial year ending December 31, 2024 and the allocation of the results.



Proposed decision: The general meeting approves the annual accounts for the financial year ending December 31, 2024.



Continuity of the Company (continuation of the Company's activities)



Proposed decision: The general meeting decides to continue the activities of the Company after having taken note of the Special Report of the Board of Directors drawn up in accordance with Article 7:228 of the Companies Code.



Discharge of directors from all liability for the performance of their mandates for the financial year ending December 31, 2024.



Proposed decision: The general meeting, by separate vote for each director, discharges the directors from all liability for the execution of their mandates for the financial year ending December 31, 2024.



Discharge of the auditor from all liability for the performance of his mandate during the financial year ending December 31, 2024



Proposed decision: The general meeting discharges the auditor from all liability for the execution of his mandate for the financial year ending December 31, 2024.

To be adopted, the proposals included in points 2 to 5 of the agenda of the ordinary general meeting must obtain a simple majority of the votes present or validly represented participating in the vote.

Participation formalities

To attend the ordinary general meeting, shareholders must comply with the following provisions:

In accordance with Article 25, first paragraph of the Company's articles of association, owners of registered shares who wish to attend the ordinary general meeting or who wish to be represented there must inform the board of directors no later than Tuesday, May 20, 2025 by email to legal@winamp.com

In accordance with Article 25, second paragraph of the Company's statutes, owners of dematerialized shares who wish to attend the ordinary general meeting or who wish to be represented there, must file at the Company's registered office or send by email to the address legal@winamp.com no later than Tuesday, May 20, 2025, a certificate issued by their authorized financial institution certifying the unavailability of the dematerialized shares until the closing of the general meeting.

Individuals participating in the meeting as owners of securities, agents or organs of a legal entity must be able to prove their identity in order to gain access to the meeting. Representatives of legal entities must provide documents establishing their status as organs or special agents.

To complete the registration formalities, participants are invited to come to the Company's headquarters, 451 Route de Lennik 1070 Brussels between 10 a.m. and 10:20 a.m.

Each shareholder may be represented at the general meeting by a proxy Original proxies, drawn up in accordance with the model prescribed by the Company, must be submitted to the Company's registered office no later than Tuesday, May 20, 2025. Proxies may also be sent no later than Tuesday, May 20, 2025 by email to legal@winamp.com provided that the signed originals are submitted to the office of the general meeting at the latest before the start of the meeting. The proxies, drawn up in accordance with the model prescribed by the Company, are available on the Company's website at https://llama-group.com/investors/documentation/.

In accordance with Article 25, last paragraph of the Company's articles of association, holders of convertible bonds or subscription rights who wish to attend the ordinary general meeting may attend (with an advisory vote only) but must inform the board of directors no later than Tuesday, May 20, 2025 by email to legal@winamp.com.

For the Board of Directors,



Alexandre Saboundjian,

Managing Director

NEXT MEETING

March 28, 2025 10:00 a.m: Ordinary General Meeting

March 28, 2025 11:30 am: Extraordinary General Meeting

About Llama Group

Llama Group is a pioneer and leader in the digital music industry. With extensive expertise across various sectors, the group owns the iconic Winamp platform, the Bridger copyright management company, and the Jamendo music licensing company. Llama Group's ambition is to build the future of the music industry through sustained investment in a range of innovative solutions and in the talent and skills of people who love music. The group stands by its brand values: empowerment, access, simplicity, and fairness. Winamp's vision is a world where a cutting-edge music platform connects artists and their fans like never before. Bridger's mission is to support songwriters and composers by providing a simple and innovative solution for collecting royalties. Jamendo enables independent artists to generate additional income through commercial licenses. Finally, Hotmix offers a bouquet of more than sixty thematic and free digital radio stations.

