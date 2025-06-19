Regulatory News:

Llama Group (Paris: ALLAM) (Brussels: ALLAM):

Winamp continues its strong growth, now welcoming more than 500 new sign-ups every day since its launch on April 2nd, as it expands its mission to empower creators and build a fairer music ecosystem. Next week, the company is unveiling two major features designed to streamline and secure the experience for artists on Winamp for Creators

Know Your Artists (KYA): Verified Creators, Safer Ecosystem

Inspired by the familiar "KYC" process, Know Your Artists (KYA) is a new verification feature that confirms the identity of artists on the platform. By ensuring that each artist account truly belongs to the creator behind the music, KYA helps protect against impersonation, piracy, and fraudulent uploads.

"With KYA, we're building trust into the foundation of the platform," said Alexandre Saboundjian, CEO of Winamp. "It's about protecting our creators and making sure every piece of music is tied to the artist who actually made it."

Catalog Import: One Link, Full Library

Following artist verification via KYA, Winamp now enables creators to import their entire music catalog-including albums, EPs, and singles-simply by submitting a single URL from another streaming platform. This new Catalog Import feature allows verified artists to quickly bring their existing work into Winamp and take advantage of tools for distribution, licensing, monetization, and fan engagement

"Artists shouldn't have to rebuild their presence from scratch," said Saboundjian.

"We're making it effortless to bring in your music and start benefiting from Winamp's creator services right away."

Together, these features strengthen Winamp's role as a central hub for independent musicians-providing not just playback and discovery, but the infrastructure to manage rights, grow revenue, and build meaningful fan relationships.

About Llama Group

Llama Group is a pioneer and leader in the digital music industry. With extensive expertise across various sectors, the group owns the iconic Winamp platform, the Bridger copyright management company, and the Jamendo music licensing company. Llama Group's ambition is to build the future of the music industry through sustained investment in a range of innovative solutions and in the talent and skills of people who love music. The group stands by its brand values: empowerment, access, simplicity, and fairness. Winamp's vision is a world where a cutting-edge music platform connects artists and their fans like never before. Bridger's mission is to support songwriters and composers by providing a simple and innovative solution for collecting royalties. Jamendo enables independent artists to generate additional income through commercial licenses. Finally, Hotmix offers a bouquet of more than sixty thematic and free digital radio stations.

About Winamp www.winamp.com

Winamp is redefining the music experience by creating an innovative platform that strengthens the connection between artists and fans. We provide powerful tools that empower creators to manage their music, grow their audience, and maximize their revenue-all while delivering a seamless listening experience through the Winamp Player

Winamp for Creators is our dedicated platform designed to give music artists everything they need to succeed. From monetization tools to music management services, it brings together essential resources to help creators take control of their careers.

Contacts:

Investors Relations

Olivier Van Gulck

investors@llama-group.com