Regulatory News:

Llama Group SA (Euronext Growth Paris and Brussels: ALLAM), ("Llama Group" or the "Company"), a digital music company and owner of the Winamp platform, today announces the successful completion of its capital increase for a total gross amount of 1.000.000, subscribed by a limited number of investors (the "Private Placement").

The capital increase via private placement for an amount of 1.000.000 raised the Company's share capital from 29.859.118,30 to 30.859.119,10 via the issuance of 1.666.668 new ordinary shares (the "New Shares") at a subscription price of 0,60 per share. As the issue price is below the accounting par value, the entire subscribed amount was allocated to the "capital" account, without any share premium, so that all shares both existing and new have the same accounting par value after completion.

The New Shares have been admitted to trading on Euronext Growth Brussels and Euronext Growth Paris on the same listing line as the Company's existing shares already listed under the ISIN code: BE0974334667.

Following this successful completion of the capital increase via private placement, the Board of Directors will convene an Extraordinary General Meeting that will take place no later than forty (40) days following the completion, during which the shareholders shall resolve on the issuance of 1.666.668 subscription rights ("Warrants") in favour of the investors who subscribed to the capital increase, without preferential subscription rights for existing shareholders. Each Warrant will entitle its holder to subscribe to one new ordinary share at an exercise price of 0,80 €, in accordance with the terms agreed between the Company and the investors. If a holder wishes to exercise its Warrants, it may do so only once for all Warrants owned by such holder, within five (5) years following the date on which the Warrants will have been effectively issued.

The Company has committed to a 45-day standstill on the issuance of New Shares and transfer of shares of the Company, and the reference shareholder Maxximum SA has committed to a 60-day standstill on the transfer of shares of the Company, subject to customary and market-based exceptions.

Financial Advisors

Maxim Group LLC acted as placement agent and Allegra Finance acted as listing sponsor in the context of the Private Placement. The Private Placement is governed by agreements entered into between the Company and the placement.

Next Press Release

July 31, 2025 Publication of the S1 2025 group turnover

About Llama Group

Llama Group is a pioneer and leader in the digital music industry. With extensive expertise across various sectors, the group owns the iconic Winamp platform, the Bridger copyright management company, and the Jamendo music licensing company. Llama Group's ambition is to build the future of the music industry through sustained investment in a range of innovative solutions and in the talent and skills of people who love music. The group stands by its brand values: empowerment, access, simplicity, and fairness. Winamp's vision is a world where a cutting-edge music platform connects artists and their fans like never before. Bridger's mission is to support songwriters and composers by providing a simple and innovative solution for collecting royalties. Jamendo enables independent artists to generate additional income through commercial licenses. Finally, Hotmix offers a bouquet of more than sixty thematic and free digital radio stations.

Contacts:

Investors Relations

Olivier Van Gulck

investors@llama-group.com