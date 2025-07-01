Regulatory News:

Llama Group (Paris: ALLAM) (Brussels: ALLAM):

Jamendo, the global music platform and part of the Winamp family, is reaffirming its firm stance in the ongoing dispute with Nvidia over the alleged unauthorized use of its music catalog to train the AI model Fugatto as well as with Suno regarding the use of the same catalog in training the SunoAI Foundation Model.

No agreement has been reached with Nvidia, despite multiple attempts to resolve the matter amicably and in good faith, including a formal licensing proposal.

In contrast, Suno has failed to respond entirely, ignoring Jamendo's repeated efforts to establish communication.

Jamendo has no intention of backing down and is determined to pursue the necessary legal procedures to ensure its rights and those of the more than 70,000 independent artists she represents are fully respected and enforced. The team is proceeding as planned to initiate legal action.

"Our music catalog is not free for exploitation by commercial entities building AI models without permission or compensation," said Alexandre Saboundjian, CEO of Jamendo and Winamp. "Nvidia and Suno's use of our artists' work without authorization is not only unlawful, it is a direct threat to the livelihoods of independent musicians worldwide. We will not stand idly by. As an example, under the US Copyright Act, violations of this nature are subject to statutory damages ranging from $750 to $150,000 per infringed track."

Jamendo had proposed a fair and standard retroactive license agreement for the 51,000 tracks allegedly used in the training of Nvidia's AI program, based on its established licensing rate for AI training purposes. This offer remains unmatched in its reasonableness and reflects the same terms accepted by other reputable technology companies.

The platform reiterates that it stands ready to defend its rights, and those of its artist community. Jamendo remains committed to transparency and to defending the legal and moral rights of artists in the evolving digital landscape. Jamendo calls on all stakeholders to respect creators' work and engage in licensing discussions rather than infringe upon the fundamental principles of copyright law.

Next Meeting

July 31, 2025 Publication of the 2025 S1 group turnover

About Jamendo - www.jamendo.com

Jamendo is all about connecting musicians and music lovers from all over the world. Our goal is to bring together a worldwide community of independent music, creating experience and value around it.

Jamendo offers the perfect platform for all independent artists wishing to share their creations as easily as possible, reaching new audiences internationally.

About Winamp - www.winamp.com

Winamp is redefining the music experience by creating an innovative platform that strengthens the connection between artists and fans. We provide powerful tools that empower creators to manage their music, grow their audience, and maximize their revenue-all while delivering a seamless listening experience through the Winamp Player.

Winamp for Creators is our dedicated platform designed to give music artists everything they need to succeed. From monetization tools to music management services, it brings together essential resources to help creators take control of their careers.

About Llama Group

Llama Group is a pioneer and leader in the digital music industry. With extensive expertise across various sectors, the group owns the iconic Winamp platform, the Bridger copyright management company, and the Jamendo music licensing company. Llama Group's ambition is to build the future of the music industry through sustained investment in a range of innovative solutions and in the talent and skills of people who love music. The group stands by its brand values: empowerment, access, simplicity, and fairness. Winamp's vision is a world where a cutting-edge music platform connects artists and their fans like never before. Bridger's mission is to support songwriters and composers by providing a simple and innovative solution for collecting royalties. Jamendo enables independent artists to generate additional income through commercial licenses. Finally, Hotmix offers a bouquet of more than sixty thematic and free digital radio stations.

