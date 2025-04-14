Regulatory News:

Llama Group (Paris: ALLAM) (Brussels: ALLAM):

In its ongoing mission to better serve independent artists and music professionals, Winamp for Creators proudly announces the launch of the Winamp Academy

Winamp for Creators aims to bring together all the essential tools and services artists need to manage and monetize their music all in one platform. The vision is simple: to simplify the lives of creators in an industry that has become increasingly complex and fragmented. Artists deserve to regain control over their art, and the best way to achieve this is through a unified platform that empowers them every step of the way.

From monetization tools like distribution, copyright collection, licensing, content ID, and digital collectibles, to fan engagement features like a dedicated fan zone and marketing support, Winamp for Creators is taking on the ambitious challenge of integrating all these must-haves into one affordable and easy-to-use ecosystem.

The Winamp Academy is designed to guide creators through this powerful platform. Through a series of step-by-step video tutorials, artists will learn how to navigate and make the most of Winamp's tools to grow their careers. The long-term vision of the Academy is also to train a new generation of Winamp for Creators specialists professionals who can collaborate with artists to manage and optimize their presence on the platform.

"The Winamp Academy has always been part of our vision and something we were committed to launching alongside Winamp for Creators," says Alexandre Saboundjian, CEO of Winamp. "It's essential for our community to feel supported. We believe in the power of education and collaboration."

About Winamp - www.winamp.com

Winamp is redefining the music experience by creating an innovative platform that strengthens the connection between artists and fans. We provide powerful tools that empower creators to manage their music, grow their audience, and maximize their revenue-all while delivering a seamless listening experience through the Winamp Player.

Winamp for Creators is our dedicated platform designed to give music artists everything they need to succeed. From monetization tools to music management services, it brings together essential resources to help creators take control of their careers.

About Llama Group

Llama Group is a pioneer and leader in the digital music industry. With extensive expertise across various sectors, the group owns the iconic Winamp platform, the Bridger copyright management company, and the Jamendo music licensing company. Llama Group's ambition is to build the future of the music industry through sustained investment in a range of innovative solutions and in the talent and skills of people who love music. The group stands by its brand values: empowerment, access, simplicity, and fairness. Winamp's vision is a world where a cutting-edge music platform connects artists and their fans like never before. Bridger's mission is to support songwriters and composers by providing a simple and innovative solution for collecting royalties. Jamendo enables independent artists to generate additional income through commercial licenses. Finally, Hotmix offers a bouquet of more than sixty thematic and free digital radio stations.

