Regulatory News:

Winamp, a wholly owned subsidiary of Llama Group SA (Paris: ALLAM) (Brussels: ALLAM), confirms the launch of its 'Winamp for Creators' platform on 4 September 2024 at 11 a.m.

This platform aims to combine all the services an artist needs to generate revenue. This includes digital distribution to platforms, the creation of subscriptions directly with fans, copyright management, the creation of NFTs, and licensing.

Before the end of the year, Winamp will launch other marketing services, such as centralized social network management, website creation, and mobile applications.

Over the next few months, new features will be delivered to the platform on the 24th of each month, with new functions already available on 24 September.

Winamp Creator's overall ambition is to become the most comprehensive and powerful management tool for artists and labels. It is aimed at tens of millions of artists in a market that is growing both in terms of the number of artists and the revenue generated by the music industry.

The Winamp player will undergo major changes before the end of the year. A new mobile version will be released in early September, and the code for the Winamp Legacy version will be opened on 21 September so that the entire developer community can continue to develop the historical version of the Windows player.

About Llama Group

Llama Group is a pioneer and leader in the digital music industry. With extensive expertise across various sectors, the group owns the iconic Winamp platform, the Bridger copyright management company, and the Jamendo music licensing company.

Llama Group's ambition is to build the future of the music industry through sustained investment in a range of innovative solutions and in the talent and skills of people who love music.

The group stands by its brand values: empowerment, access, simplicity, and fairness.

Winamp's vision is a world where a cutting-edge music platform connects artists and their fans like never before.

Bridger's mission is to support songwriters and composers by providing a simple and innovative solution for collecting royalties.

Jamendo enables independent artists to generate additional income through commercial licenses.

Finally, Hotmix offers a bouquet of more than sixty thematic and free digital radio stations.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240901266912/en/

Contacts:

Investors relations

Olivier Van Gulck

investors@llama-group.com